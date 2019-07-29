For the owner of a company called Orangelephant Society, there’s a noted lack of orange in Jeremy Good’s black, white and gray office. There are no elephants either, aside from a single muted sticker on the exterior of the office door.

There are, however, lots of large photographs of classic movie stars like James Dean, Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe. There are also two giant panda stuffed animal heads propped on his small couch.

Good, a Lancaster native, likes to keep people on their toes. So while he’s helping companies like Alouette Cheese Co. with business-to-business marketing and graphic design, he’s also pursuing his acting dream.

Earlier this year, he filmed a scene for the upcoming movie “Big Bold Brick” in Toronto, Ontario, with Andy Garcia (“Ocean’s Eleven”) and Emory Cohen (“The OA”). The film, which is currently in post-production, also stars Megan Fox, Lucy Hale and Oscar Issac. Director Brian Petsos wrote the role for Good.

Good’s past credits include a roadie in “A Star is Born,” a soldier in “American Gangster” and a clubgoer in “Law & Order: Criminal Intent.”

“I found passion for acting as a way to express yourself ... . There’s something super cathartic about it,” Good says. “I just enjoy that feeling.”

Age: 39

Hometown: New Holland.

Education: Garden Spot High School Class of 1999. Pennsylvania College of Art and Design Class of 2003.

My family consists of: Dad Jeff, Mom Patti, brother Mitch, wife Sheena, and two kids, 7-year-old twins River and Aura.

Best part about owning your own business: “Freedom of schedule, and the ability to build something the way that you want to do it and not be constrained by what someone else’s vision is.”

Favorite part about being in “Big Gold Brick”: “Being able to be in an actual scene with an acting pro like Andy Garcia; it’s like a fairytale … The next day, I was like, did that really happen?”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

A famous person I admire: “Keanu Reeves ... I feel like he never lost who he really was and he was always just kind and genuine to people.”

A book I’d recommend: “Start With Why” by Simon Sinek.

A movie I’d recommend: “The Big Lebowski.”

A TV show I’d recommend: “Silicon Valley.”

Favorite way to spend a day: “I’m a Taurus, so I like spending my day on my couch and not doing anything.”

Something you’ll always find in my refrigerator: Coke.

What I love about Lancaster: “I love where it’s going. It’s very cultural, artsy. There was a time when I might not feel comfortable doing this here, but I do now. I feel like there’s just more cool stuff going on.”