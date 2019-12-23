Benjamin Hash is the beverage manager at Conway Social Club, which opened last month above Annie Bailey's Irish Public House on East King Street.
Hash, 35, has introduced equipment like a rotary evaporator and a carbonator to introduce a creative chemistry element to cocktail-making. He uses a band saw to cut blocks of ice into cubs of specific shapes for specific drinks.
The rotary evaporator, in particular, is $2,000 worth of tubes and spinning orbs that, Hash said, is installed in only about 10 to 15 bars in America.
“We’re trying to make drinks that are familiar in a way,” he said, “but also give people something a little different that they’ve ever had before.”
Education: “My parents home-schooled me in southern Lancaster County through 10th grade, at which point I was enrolled at a private Christian school in Hockessin, Delaware. I attended Harrisburg Area Community College for social studies.”
Family: “I am the middle child of five. My father is a pastor, and my mother a schoolteacher. I am married to Elizabeth, and we have a gnarly dachshund named Charlie, as well as three poisonous dart frogs.”
Wait, … what? “Dart frogs (Dendrobates Tinctorius Sipaliwini). It’s something I always thought was cool, but couldn’t afford when I was younger. A few years ago I said, “Hey, you’re an adult. Buy what you want. And I did. And my wife still hasn’t let me live it down.”
Your own favorite cocktail: “I’ve been drinking a lot of boulevardiers lately. I like the way they age in the ice, bringing new flavors as it melts. Bitter, strong, and sweet nicely compliment each other.”
A drink you can claim as your own creation: “The Billy Club, which is Bourbon, Campari, Carpano, and Nocino (Italian walnut liquor), in-house pecan bitters and an expressed orange peel.”
What makes Conway Social Club unique: “It’s focused. We wanted a place that felt comfortable, where you can ask for a table at six on a Friday and not be expected to order food — we do, of course, have food, and it’s great! No TV, no one yelling over your shoulder, no one pushing on you for a stool at the bar. We want you to enjoy your time, your company, and your beverage.”
Career path that led to your current job: “I’ve worked in the food industry since I was 13. I’ve done every job under the sun in a kitchen. But I like being creative. I like the interaction with guests and friends that visit, and I take pride in the opportunity to rewrite someone’s day into a positive experience.”
Hobbies: “Weird stuff. Like the dart frogs. I spend a lot of time hiking local parks and preserves with my dog. Disc golf is a great when the weather is agreeable, and I love grilling and backyard city gardens. I won’t mention metal detecting, playing guitar, coin collecting, and pinball.
You use some eclectic ingredients. Can you explain what the following things are and what they add to a drink?
Popcorn foam: A nitrogen-charged egg-based alcoholic emulsion stabilized with gelatin sheets and a blend of acids. It starts with microwaveable popcorn. It ends on top of your cocktail. We need more space to explain the rest.
Tonka mist: It’s created from a unique South American bean. It conjures notes of vanilla, cigars, leather, cognac, and amaretto. It's aromas are mesmerizing; you think you recognize it but can’t quite explain it.
Lactic acid: Exactly what you think it is. We dilute it and substitute it for other, more familiar acids such as citric, malic, or phosphoric. It gives a creamy mouth feel to cocktails, and helps balance your beverage without pronouncing itself at the party.