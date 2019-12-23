Ben
Benjamin Hash is the beverage manager at Conway Social Club, located above Annie Bailey's Irish Public House on East King Street in Lancaster city.

Hash, 35, has introduced equipment like a rotary evaporator and a carbonator to introduce a creative chemistry element to cocktail-making. He uses a band saw to cut blocks of ice into cubs of specific shapes for specific drinks.

The rotary evaporator, in particular, is $2,000 worth of tubes and spinning orbs that, Hash said, is installed in only about 10 to 15 bars in America.

“We’re trying to make drinks that are familiar in a way,” he said, “but also give people something a little different that they’ve ever had before.”

Education: “My parents home-schooled me in southern Lancaster County through 10th grade, at which point I was enrolled at a private Christian school in Hockessin, Delaware. I attended Harrisburg Area Community College for social studies.”

Family: “I am the middle child of five. My father is a pastor, and my mother a schoolteacher. I am married to Elizabeth, and we have a gnarly dachshund named Charlie, as well as three poisonous dart frogs.”

Wait, … what? “Dart frogs (Dendrobates Tinctorius Sipaliwini). It’s something I always thought was cool, but couldn’t afford when I was younger. A few years ago I said, “Hey, you’re an adult. Buy what you want. And I did. And my wife still hasn’t let me live it down.”

Your own favorite cocktail: “I’ve been drinking a lot of boulevardiers lately. I like the way they age in the ice, bringing new flavors as it melts. Bitter, strong, and sweet nicely compliment each other.”

A drink you can claim as your own creation: “The Billy Club, which is Bourbon, Campari, Carpano, and Nocino (Italian walnut liquor), in-house pecan bitters and an expressed orange peel.”

What makes Conway Social Club unique: “It’s focused. We wanted a place that felt comfortable, where you can ask for a table at six on a Friday and not be expected to order food — we do, of course, have food, and it’s great! No TV, no one yelling over your shoulder, no one pushing on you for a stool at the bar. We want you to enjoy your time, your company, and your beverage.”

Career path that led to your current job: “I’ve worked in the food industry since I was 13. I’ve done every job under the sun in a kitchen. But I like being creative. I like the interaction with guests and friends that visit, and I take pride in the opportunity to rewrite someone’s day into a positive experience.”

Hobbies: “Weird stuff. Like the dart frogs. I spend a lot of time hiking local parks and preserves with my dog. Disc golf is a great when the weather is agreeable, and I love grilling and backyard city gardens. I won’t mention metal detecting, playing guitar, coin collecting, and pinball.

You use some eclectic ingredients. Can you explain what the following things are and what they add to a drink?

Popcorn foam: A nitrogen-charged egg-based alcoholic emulsion stabilized with gelatin sheets and a blend of acids. It starts with microwaveable popcorn. It ends on top of your cocktail. We need more space to explain the rest.

Tonka mist: It’s created from a unique South American bean. It conjures notes of vanilla, cigars, leather, cognac, and amaretto. It's aromas are mesmerizing; you think you recognize it but can’t quite explain it.

Lactic acid: Exactly what you think it is. We dilute it and substitute it for other, more familiar acids such as citric, malic, or phosphoric. It gives a creamy mouth feel to cocktails, and helps balance your beverage without pronouncing itself at the party.