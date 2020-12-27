Another year down, and another year where I’m inundated by my friends sharing their “Spotify Wrapped" lists. What began as a simple way to see statistics and highlights from your own year in streaming music has become yet another supposed badge of coolness, a way to say, “Yes, I listened to a lot of Bad Bunny this year, what say you about it?”

In a year like this, it felt important to take any opportunity imaginable to step away from screens. So, here is a list of all my favorite musical moments, in no particular order, from this terrible year that I couldn’t catalog on any streaming service.

— Virtually recording new songs with my band, Traffic Nightmare, that will hopefully start trickling out into the world in 2021.

— Watching my fiancée light up at every single one of the million-and-a-half Phoebe Bridgers-related content drops this year.

— Opening my front door one day to see Lancaster musician Tuck Ryan singing “Takin’ it to the Streets” on the actual street, playing on the back of a flatbed truck for a Music for Everyone event.

— Watching friends and strangers alike perform on the Berks County Virtual Open Mic, a Facebook group that provides a space for musicians to play online.

— Updating and filling up my ancient iPod Classic, a device that can play my upwards of 13,000 songs without the need for pesky Wi-Fi.

— Driving in the cornfields of Lancaster County to blow off pandemic stress by loudly and maniacally screaming along to Van Dyke Parks’ “The All Golden.”

— Unexpectedly joining a biweekly virtual album review chat with my cousin Joey and his friends. Here’s the concept: The group pitches themes, and then specific albums are chosen within those themes that the group then reviews together every other week. I got the call to fill in after another guy named Kevin stopped showing up, and now I love spending a few hours a month listening to albums I might have missed otherwise with a group that has a wide range of tastes in music.

— Discovering the wealth of bootleg Kate Bush footage on YouTube. If you weren’t up at 1 a.m. watching the 1979 Hammersmith Odeon concert, were you really living your best pandemic life?

—Watching with amazement as local musicians Bobbi Carmitchell and Ashley McFalls continue to play a livestreamed set of music every single day of the pandemic. Every. Single Day. As of this writing, they are past 250 and approaching 300 performances.

— Seeing Lancaster legends The Sharks at a drive-in theater from the inside of my car, debating if live music would be worth it if that’s the only way it could be done. (I think it would, for the record.)

— Hearing and feeling the wave of important protest music in the wake of George Floyd’s death. From Dinner Party’s “Freeze Tag” to Run the Jewels’ “walking in the snow,” playlists overflowed at a time when people needed — and still need — an outlet for frustration at injustice.

— Marking the sad event of John Prine’s death by loving and studying his music all the more. In the immediate aftermath of Prine’s passing, I spoke to a dozen different Lancaster musicians of all ages about their memories with his music, and each one unspooled some different, loving memory. Prine’s death was an early gut punch in a year full of them.

— Getting made a copy of the Nielsen Family Band’s upcoming second album, “Eat the Light,” and beaming ear to ear through the whole thing.

— Watching satisfyingly as people hop on the bandwagon of Freddie Gibbs, one of the best rappers currently going.

— Finding a used vinyl copy of beatmaker J Dilla’s vital 2006 album “Donuts” at Lancaster city’s Mr. Suit Records and almost shedding a tear.

— Finally learning the confidence of moving between annoying diminished chords on the guitar.

— Watching bluegrass favorites Dillweed play outside at Phantom Power on several Wednesday nights in the fall, sometimes as literally the only audience member.

— Learning about the existence of 645AR, a rapper with unmistakably high-pitched vocals that will either stop you in your tracks or have you running for the door.

— Learning not to fall into the traditional Old Man Trap of inherently disliking newer music trends.

— Learning what Adrianne Lenker is saying on her song “Anything,” and loving it all the more once I did.

— Reveling in my memories of concert experiences that seemed less than savory at the time, and now seem like bright memories from a bygone life. Here’s to hoping we go back soon, and that there’s something to return to when we can.

Kevin Stairiker is an LNP | LancasterOnline staff writer. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.