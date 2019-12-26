In Lancaster County, you can zipline through holiday lights; here's what it's like [photos]

This close to Christmas, the only person that should be in the air flying at speeds up to 25 miles per hour is Santa Claus.
And yet, there I was, feeling the cold air whip my face as I whizzed by dozens of trees wrapped in electric lights.
Refreshing Mountain Retreat and Adventure Center is offering a holiday-themed excursion in the form of two ziplines, as well as a 22-part elevated obstacle course.
The zipline is open during the day. But now through Jan. 12, hours are extended into the early evening with more than four miles of fluorescent lights interspersed throughout the large grounds. Times begin at 4:30 p.m. and go until 8:30 p.m., with groups departing each half hour.
Think of it as a lightning fast take on the drive-thru Christmas light displays that still checker the county this time of year. While Refreshing Mountain lists “Retreat” first in its name, I was far more keen on the “Adventure” on a cold Christmas Eve Eve night.
Though there are 12 separate zipline courses at Refreshing Mountain, the main concentration of lights is focused around the Flying V zipline, which consists of two separate lines equaling nearly 600 feet total. The small group I accompanied ticked nearly every age group, from a small child to her parents and grandparents. Strapping into the safety harness gives oneself a feeling akin to what astronauts must experience latching themselves into their suits. Sure, the glory is slightly smaller, but you’re still flying.
To be honest, it wasn’t the prospect of the zipline that had me feeling nervous — it was the gentle swaying of the small zipline platform that all 10 members of my group stood on anxiously. When the first few people took off and then landed at the second platform, you would feel the slight aftershock of their arrival from many yards away. This is not to say that the operation was ramshackle. We were told by instructors that the line could support a weight of almost 10,000 pounds, so it would be feasible enough for the whole group to go at once.
My head remained relatively rigid through both zipline experiences, if only because a GoPro camera was attached to my helmet. That being said, it was a riveting time. On the second go-around, our instructors offered the option to try out flips and other “tricks” on our way back down to Earth, now that we were all experienced riders. I’d love for this to be the part where I embed the video of me doing a sick 720 degree flip to roaring applause and confetti, but I played it safe so as to not get footage of me stuck upside down midair.
Little did I know that aerial embarrassment was still to come.
Having never previously been to Refreshing Mountain, I didn’t know that the centerpiece of the “Adventure Center” is a circular, multi-tiered obstacle course suspended in air. This course consists of 22 short, interconnected sections of increasing difficulty. As with the ziplines, you are harnessed into a pulley system the entire time for safety. The first half is fairly simple, reaching heights of around 13 feet. Squeeze through hula hoops, walk sideways on a small climbing wall, stuff most kids and limber adults with any sense of balance can do with relative ease. It brings me no joy to report that a section in the second half got me pretty good.
Picture several skinny, dangling wooden logs with footrests at the base, similar to the bottom half of a pogo stick. To get from one to the next, you have to bear hug one log and dangle your lower half sideways to get your feet to the next log and so on. For some reason -- and it’s certainly not a total lack of upper body strength, no sir -- halfway through this “American Ninja Warrior”-esque obstacle, I began to feel my arms start to give out.
If you are still picturing this image, know that even if you are completing the challenge as required, you look fully ridiculous. That’s a given. Now, when you get stuck mid-air hugging a log and you are physically incapable of reaching for the next log, picture how ridiculous you look then.
That was me, as the pictures will prove.
Relief came in the form of a dutiful instructor who, after climbing over top of me and clipping me to her carabiner, pulled me the last few pitiful feet. Hot with self-consciousness but cooled by both the holiday spirit and the 34 degree temperature, I finished the obstacle course and hurdled back down to solid ground.
Guests are treated to a nice campfire and complimentary hot chocolate, and the heat of the former and the extra whipped cream of the latter helped to end my night as positively as it could have. Chances are that if you’re reading this, it’s already after Christmas, but you shouldn’t let that stop you from checking out the light display. The course is, as “The Christmas Song” says, not for kids “from one to 92.” But hey -- maybe your grandmother in the “Frosty the Snowman” sweater can accomplish the gnarly yuletide 720 flip that I could not.