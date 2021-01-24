In the early 1970s, recycling was a foreign concept. Used glass bottles ended up in landfills. Inspired by Earth Day celebrations, a group of Gettysburg College students decided to do a glass recycling project for the community.

As members of Alpha Phi Omega, a service fraternity, we wanted to do something for the environment that might bring the college and the townspeople together for at least one day.

We learned of a glass recycling business over in Marietta. Upon calling them, we were told they would pay for glass, as long as it was crushed and separated by color: clear, amber or green.

The college maintenance department permitted us to borrow some 55-gallon drums and sledge hammers.

I had just turned 21, and had driven a dump truck during my summer job on a landscaping crew. Those two qualifications enabled me to convince the local U-Haul vendor to rent us a 20-foot truck to transport the glass from Gettysburg to Marietta. None of us had credit cards, so we paid a cash deposit in advance.

As there was no internet or social media, we ran an ad in the Gettysburg Times, and advertised on campus. We may have placed a few posters on telephone poles downtown. We invited people to save their glass bottles. On the following Saturday, they could bring their glass to the Gettysburg High School parking lot, then located in the center of town.

We were delighted with the response! A steady stream of cars pulled up, handing us bags and boxes of bottles. We unloaded their cars and lifted the bottles onto the back of the truck, where several of us smashed the bottles within the 55-gallon drums with sledge hammers.

I do not recall wearing safety glasses, but no one got hurt.

It was hard work. We were delighted when a young physics professor, Larry Marshall, jumped onto the truck and grabbed a sledge hammer.

He also showed us the weak points of the bottles, where we should direct our blows. That may have been the most practical application of physics I ever witnessed.

About noon, I drove the truck across Route 30 to Marietta with my friend Gary Johnson. I remember hearing the glass jiggle a bit as we drove, but no barrels overturned.

With little difficulty, we found the glass business with a map and an address (no GPS back then). The glass was weighed and unloaded. It is amazing how heavy a 55-gallon drum full of crushed glass is, when you try to dump it off the back of a truck! We were then presented with a check, larger than we had imagined.

We made it back to Gettysburg just before the U-Haul vendor closed. As we walked back to campus, we did some math in our heads. The check we received would cover the U-Haul rental and the cost of the newspaper ad. We broke even!

It was probably more than a decade later that the first curbside recycling would take place in Gettysburg. But I fondly remember how a handful of idealistic, service-minded college students helped introduce the town of Gettysburg to the concept of recycling.

The author is a retired physician who lives in East Hempfield Township.

