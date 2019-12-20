On Dec. 25, 1789, the U.S Congress met in session. The nation was without a president — the country’s first national election, which began earlier that month, would not conclude until January. While some residents in the nascent United States marked the day as Christmas, for most Americans it was just a Friday in December.

That changed almost 150 years ago when President Ulysses S. Grant signed legislation making Christmas a federal holiday in the District of Columbia. That gave federal workers Christmas Day off. The legislation, signed into law on June 28, 1870, also made New Year’s Day and July 4 federal holidays as well as Thanksgiving, although the date of that holiday had yet to be determined.

Christmas had been celebrated in some states — especially those in the South where it was part of the social calendar. Alabama declared Christmas a legal holiday in 1836 and Louisiana and Arkansas followed in 1838.

But in northern states there was considerable pushback about a Christmas celebration. The Pilgrims who arrived in New England did not celebrate Christmas. They saw the holiday as a decadent man-made invention. They were not alone. Anabaptists, Quakers and Puritans also believed celebrating Christmas was sinful.

Stephen Cooper, department chair of religious studies at Franklin & Marshall College, said there was a Puritan dislike of Christmas “which was grounded in their Calvinist/Reformed tradition’s anti-Catholicism and more to the point, their opposition to the Anglican Church, which they felt was ‘popish’ in maintaining Christmas, as (it) was celebrated, as part of the Catholic liturgical year.”

The perception of Christmas began to change in the mid-19th century. Immigrants brought their customs with them, and publications featuring cartoonist Thomas Nast’s illustrations of Santa Claus and holiday recipes and decorations became more popular.

During the Civil War, Christmas Day was considered a day of peace and rest, not war.

Grant was viewed as the general who saved the union. When elected president in 1868, one of his goals was to reunite the nation.

Ron White, author of “American Ulysses: A Life of Ulysses S. Grant,” has written that Grant was more religious than most have realized. As a Methodist, he sought to follow the church’s mission of social justice. Grant saw Christmas and the other holidays as a way to bond people from North and South over common holidays.

Church/state issue?

Grant’s good intentions, however, raise a question: Does the designation of Christmas as a federal holiday violate the Establishment Clause of the U.S. Constitution?

No, said Elspeth Wilson, assistant professor of government at Franklin & Marshall College. The fact that Christmas was combined with other secular holidays in the legislation is important.

“Christmas is the only federal holiday that is also religious,” she said. “One of the things that makes it less problematic is that ... three out of those four holidays that were passed were secular.”

Wilson said courts today use the Lemon test (Lemon v. Kurtzman, 1970) to determine if legislation or government actions violate the Establishment Clause of the U.S. Constitution. That test essentially states that a government action is in violation of the U.S. Constitution if it lacks a secular purpose, has its primary effect as promoting or inhibiting religion, or fosters an excessive entanglement of government with religion.

Because the Christmas holiday was passed along with three other secular holidays and because the wording specifically does not establish Christmas as a religious holiday, she said, “it strikes me as Congress wasn’t trying to impose Christianity on people.”

That has not stopped some people from suing to remove Christmas as a federal holiday. In 1999, Richard Ganulin, of Cincinnati, Ohio, sued the federal government claiming the law making Christmas a federal holiday did, in fact, violate the Constitution.

Judge Susan Dlott of the U.S. Southern District of Ohio rejected Ganulin’s claims, writing in part and in verse, “An extra day off is hardly high treason it may be spent as you wish regardless of reason.”

Former state Rep. Sam Rohrer said establishing Christmas as a federal holiday is in line with Judeo-Christian values.

Roher, who now heads the Pennsylvania Pastors Network, said he also considers Thanksgiving to be a religious holiday.

“The focus of that day was about thanking God,” he said. “Both of those (holidays) reflect a Judeo-Christian world view very clearly ... which is reflective of what our culture is and the underpinnings of our law.”

Changing society

Post-Civil War, America was changing from an agrarian nation to an industrial one. Those changes were reflected in the culture — stores were springing up to cater to workers in cities.

In its editorial of Dec. 24, 1870, the Lancaster Intelligencer noted the social changes taking place.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“The jewelers set out the choicest array to tempt us, confectionaries and toy shops are ablaze with light at night.

“Year by year, the custom of celebrating Christmas as a holiday has grown in the North, as the sourness of the Old Puritans has given way to a more liberal feeling. ... A gift given at Christmas seems to partake of the sacredness of the season, and is thus rendered doubly acceptable and doubly precious.”

What if?

But what if Christmas were not yet a federal holiday? Given today’s political climate, would Congress be willing or able to designate Christmas a federal holiday?

Wilson, alluding to the Lemon test, said the wording would be crucial.

“Today, I think it would depend on sort of the way in which it were framed.”

Rohrer has his doubts. He contends the U.S. Supreme Court overstepped its authority when it removed prayer and the Ten Commandments from public schools and those rulings changed peoples’ understanding of the Establishment Clause.

“So my sense is no, you probably would not get sufficient support now to recognize Christmas without also recognizing Islamic days or probably having to throw in something like a Buddhist holiday because of the movement away ... from a prominent Judeo-Christian world view.”

Additional support

But Wilson believes that had Grant not signed the law in 1870, Christmas still would have been elevated to federal holiday status by now.

Citing the Progressive Era of the early 20th century, she said churches held sway over cultural matters and it is likely the day would have been designated a federal holiday by then.

“If Christmas had not been made a federal holiday in 1870, I’m very certain that during the Progressive era ... we would have seen Christmas become a (federal) holiday.”