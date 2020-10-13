Olympian Johnny Weir traded his figure skates for bare feet as he performed a lyrical contemporary dance to a 1980s power ballad and received the top judges' scores of the night — including two perfect 10s — on "Dancing With the Stars" Monday.

Dressed in form-fitting red pants with suspenders over a colorful, flowing shirt tied at his waist, the Quarryville native mirrored the movements of his dance partner, Britt Stewart, through graceful extensions, spins and lifts to the Bonnie Tyler hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart."

Judge Derek Hough declared the routine "beautiful" and "perfect." The judges' panel gave Weir and Stewart two perfect 10s — their first of the season — and a 9. With a score of 29 out of 30, they finished the night alone atop the leaderboard.

The theme for this fifth week of competition in the 29th season of "DWTS" was "'80s Night," and for a Weir, a guy who was born in the mid-'80s and is known for his big hair, the evening seemed to fall into his comfort zone.

During the filmed rehearsal process, however, Stewart said Weir had been struggling with the routine.

"I get to be lyrical and elegant. I get to be pretty and I’m very excited about it," Weir said. But he added that contemporary dance is "a lot of counterbalance, and, as a figure skater, my body is structured to know how to do things just one way."

So, Stewart took him to an ice rink, to rehearse the routine on skates and learn how gliding on the ice can transfer to gliding across a TV studio ballroom.

After skating through the routine, Weir said, he felt confident, prepared and "ready to tackle the contemporary and crush it."

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba, who scored Weir and Stewart with one of their 10s, said he had, indeed, "crushed" the dance.

"It felt very similar to being in my happy place, on the ice," Weir said after the dance. "The movement lends itself to that, and I'm just so happy that Britt gets me and can choreograph me in a way that I feel comfortable, not just this week but every week."

He also asked that the camera not zoom in on his bare feet, which he said had turned into bandaged "hooves" through the rehearsal process.

Through cha-cha, rhumba, tango and jive routines with Stewart, Weir's scores have risen steadily through the season.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Actor Jesse Metcalfe was eliminated at the end of the competition Monday, while Weir and Stewart will come back to compete next Monday night, Oct. 19, starting at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Weir and his family lived in Quarryville till he was in middle school, when they moved to Delaware so he could train as a figure skater.

Weir, 36, is a three-time U.S. national champion in men's figure skating who also competed in the 2006 and 2010 Winter Olympics.

He and his NBC broadcasting partner, fellow Olympic skater Tara Lipinski, do skating analysis at competitions, cultural commentary for a variety of events and hosting on the Food Network.

Weir has also appeared on a variety of game shows and reality competitions, including "The Masked Singer" last year, and acted in the Netflix skating drama, "Spinning Out."