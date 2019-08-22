As an improvisational funk and reggae band, Kluster Phunk is uniquely equipped to roll with changes. Even as the band auditions new drummers, it keeps the music going; jam bands never stop the party. And the party continues at Tellus360 on Saturday.

The current lineup features James Morrissey (guitar), Silas Farrow (guitar), Sean Hodge (keyboards and synths), Justin Sollenne (bass) and Tyler Essex filling in on drums.

The band, which was established in 2016, has built a following by steadily touring the Northeast club and festival circuit. Based in Wilkes-Barre, it performed more than 50 shows last year.

Kluster Phunk is set to release its debut album, “Two Blue Buddies,” on Sept. 27. The set is full of high-energy funk and feel-good reggae with hippie aphorisms. The band is ready to party, duh, but continues writing new material.

“The newer songs that aren’t on (“Two Blue Buddies”) are a collective group effort,” Sollenne says. “The songs on ‘Two Blue Buddies’ were mainly our keyboard player Sean and our guitar player James who wrote those songs.”

The band’s original material makes up 95% of its set, but classic rock songs by bands such as the Doors, the Grateful Dead and Led Zeppelin will occasionally appear out of the chaos of a long funk jam or sandwiched inside another composition.

“The reason we focus on original material so much is because we want to separate ourselves from being a bar cover band,” Sollene says. “But it’s definitely important to do the covers.”

Live Kluster Phunk will take its songs out for a ride and build danceable grooves — from there anything can happen.

“When we’re 20 minutes into a song and in a good spot, my mind kind of turns off and I’m listening to the music as it’s going,” Sollene says. “That’s the pinnacle of where we all want to be. And it doesn’t happen every night. I’ve started a crazy, heavy old-school funk song and ended up on a half-time metal, trippy, reggae vibe and it never happens again, but that’s the magic of the moment.”

It takes another level of musicianship and open-mindedness for bands to improvise and explore a groove and accept that something interesting will happen —\!q or sometimes not. Performing cohesive, danceable, yet exciting jams takes a lot of practice and communication between band members.

“We just kind of sucked until people told us we didn’t suck,” Sollene says. “James, the guitarist, is the main one that kind of pulls the jams to different places by giving us a cue to do half-time or double-time or a dance beat or change the key of the song or stuff like that.”

Sollene is the newest permanent member of the band. Before joining Kluster Phunk, he was a guitar player in a rock band.

“I tend to approach bass and guitar as two totally different instruments,” Sollene says. “If I just immediately started playing bass and then jumped into the jam scene, I don’t think I would have been as much of a pocket bass player as I am now.”

Sollene has relished his role holding down the beat for Kluster Phunk.

“Before I joined Kluster Phunk, I didn’t really understand the jam scene,” Sollene says. “There’s 20-minute songs and sometimes looking at the surface they don’t go anywhere. Look at the Rolling Stones — every single note has a purpose. With jam music I didn’t see that until I saw it live — and actually got up on stage played. I didn’t realize that every single thing that’s happening is slowly pulling to something you’ve never seen before, and you’ll never get again.