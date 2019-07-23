Several Lancaster County immigrant-run restaurants and food businesses were featured in a New York Times article on Tuesday.

The focus of the article was not Lancaster's classic Pennsylvania Dutch comfort food, but instead the increasing number of restaurants and food businesses in the county run by immigrants and refugees.

"This small city, best-known for its Amish and Mennonite communities, is a welcoming home for immigrants, refugees and their cooking," the New York Times introduction to the story reads.

Several stands in Lancaster Central Market were mentioned, such as Rafiki Taste of Africa, Christina's Criollo, Havana Juice, and Guacamole Specialist. Restaurants Namaste, Issei, Sprout of Rice & Noodles, Rice & Noodles, Upohar, Grape Leaf Cafe, C Street Market, and Stroopie Co. are also mentioned.

One standholder, Omar al Saife, who runs Saife's Middle Eastern Food, mentioned the visit of Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai to Central Market.

The article was written by Priya Krishna, a freelance food writer who regularly contributes to the Times along with Bon Appetit, The New Yorker and other publications.

She also wrote for the influential Lucky Peach food magazine, which ceased publication in 2017.

Krishna visited Lancaster during the last couple of days of May, visiting local restaurants and researching the story.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Krishna is the author of the cookbook “Indian-ish: Recipes and Antics from a Modern American Family,” which features recipes for Indian-American dishes made by family members.The book, published in April, was on The New York Times list of "the 12 best cookbooks of spring 2019."

A couple of days before her reporting trip to Lancaster, Krishna appeared on NBC’s “Today” show, cooking spiced chicken with host Craig Melvin.

Want to read The New York Times article? Click here.