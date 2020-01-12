The Dutch Apple has joined forces with actor Randall Frizado to create The Imagination Station, a children’s theater program designed to be performed in schools.
On Tuesday, the Dutch Apple will host a free preview show for anyone interested in attending, from school administrators to teachers, parents and students ranging from third to fifth grade.
In addition to 20 years working in children’s theater, Frizado is the father of triplets and has lived to tell the tale.
“Imagination Station started about six or seven years ago in my brain,” he says. “My kids were small and as they started getting older and they were going to school, I asked them what they were doing.”
They never said anything about subjects Frizado knew were important.
After simmering their responses in his brain for a time, Frizado started writing a 40-minute show about bullying.
He also came up with outlines for three other subjects that he realized his kids didn’t get a lot of information about in school: hygiene, cyber awareness and self-steem.
“Over the summer, I went through the process and wrote the scripts, the music and the lyrics,” he says.
Then he pitched it to local theaters.
“The Dutch Apple was interested in using it for outreach,” Frizado says. “They have given us a budget and told us they believe in the project.”
The cost for two 40-minute shows will be $800 and those interested can contact the Dutch Apple at 717-898-1900.
The shows are “The Super Dooper Bully Looper”; “The Case of the Cranky Computer”; “The Biggest Book Report,” which addresses self esteem; and “The Stinky,” about health and hygiene.
The main character is Izzy (Angela de Angelo-Eckert), who is 12 years old with a big heart and a love for education.
“I really feel like I have been channeling a younger version of me,” de Angelo-Eckert says. “I’m ready to take on the world.”
Izzy introduces us to the other characters, including The Professor (Elliot Sterenfeld), who is the teacher or parental figure in the shows.
“What I love about The Professor is he gets to be silly and physically goofy and entirely joyful, while slipping in the lesson,” Sterenfeld says.
Sunshine (Kayla Capone Kasper) is the mechanic who can fix anything.
“She brings reality to the imagination and she gets the kids involved in fixing her inventions, which don’t quite work,” Kasper says. “They are part of the solution.”
Squeezebox (Wes Guidry) is the cafe owner of the Imagination Station.
“He’s rough around the edges, but his bark is worse than his bite,” Guidry says. “He is Izzy’s protector . When she reveals issues, he gets worried.”
The set is three painted canvases — Sunshine’s garage, Squeezebox’s cafe and The Professor’s library — and it’s all very easy to take on the road.
Once the group started rehearsing together, they began editing and tweaking the script.
“It was beginning to sound like an After School Special,” Frizado says. “We made it less serious and less preachy. There are no villains.”
The cast got together in December to perform “Super Dooper Bully Looper” for kids at Hans Herr Elementary.
“I can’t tell you how rapt these kids were, they were right there,” Sterenfeld says. “During the performance, we could see why the show works so well. Izzy is the connection to the kids in the audience. Yes, we are teaching, but we are also discovering things with her and the audience.”
By making the show more interactive with the audience, the kids became more invested.
“And they loved it when the teacher (and administrators) got called up to interact,” Frizado says. “They went wild with cheers.”
The show is never dark and it never focuses on fear or negativity.
“Through the course of their days, kids deal with a lot of negativity but for 40 minutes there is nothing but joy and fun onstage,” Frizado says. “For some of these kids, this may be the only theatrical production they see all year. We want to create a positive experience.”
All the cast members noted that the kids hung around after the show, even though it was the end of the school day.
“And we were told by teachers that they talked about the show for days,” de Angelo-Eckert says.
“It’s invaluable to have actors this good,” Frizado says. “They make the material better.”
“It was magical,” Kasper says.
The performances in school will begin in the fall. A study guide will be given to each student to take home to their parents
Frizado hopes that as many people as possible come to the free performance, which begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The show will be performed in its entirety, and there will be a question-and-answer session afterward.
“After the show and the Q&A, people can start booking the show for the fall,” Frizado says. After Tuesday, those interested in booking shows can call the Dutch Apple, and they will be connected to Frizado’s extension.
Reservations are not required for Tuesday’s show, but would be appreciated, at 717-898-1900.