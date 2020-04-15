Cory Paternoster can remember a show from this past February when the Lancaster band seasonal briefly made him lose his mind.

It was a performance at the Kaleidoscope on King Street in Lancaster city, and though seasonal (which is stylized lowercase) was the opening band for a bill that Paternoster was playing on, the crowd was very obviously there to see Seasonal. All of a sudden, front man Ethan McDonnell broke into the familiar riff to "Cath," a popular song by indie favorites Death Cab For Cutie.

"He started that riff," says Paternoster. "And everybody freaked out, including me."

For all intents and purposes, that February performance could end up being Seasonal's final show. McDonnell, 26, died suddenly last week at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Reading and raised in Fleetwood, Berks County, McDonnell lived in Lancaster during the last years of his life.

"It's a very hard situation, especially because in this time, there's almost nothing you can do," says Paternoster. "It's not like you can hug people, or go grab a beer with someone and talk about it."

Though the idea began as just a way to continue playing music for people in the time of quarantines and social distancing, Paternoster, Nick Cove and Derek Frantz of Serencia will be playing a livestreamed show in McDonnell's honor at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 16. Though the show will be free to view, the performers request any donations garnered to go towards a Gofundme crowdfunding page for McDonnell's family. Click here to find the page that the show will be streamed from.

"He made a really kind impression on me and had a really good energy, a really good spirit," Cove says.

The members of seasonal, which also include John Halfpenny, Josh Sperow and Nick Lowry, had been hard at work on a follow up to their 2017 self-titled EP. Halfpenny says all parts for the release have been recorded, now it's on to mixing, mastering - and whatever comes next.

"We want to do something right with it," Halfpenny says. "I think at the very least, we'd do some sort of listening party for it. Ideally, we'd be able to play it live and have friends sit in and perform [McDonnell's] parts."

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Other tributes to McDonnell might have to wait until the people that need it most can be together in person again, and there is no timetable for that currently.

"So many people have reached out and been so supportive," Halfpenny says. "We've been hearing from bands I don't remember playing with five years ago, that's just the huge impact Ethan and the music made. The community here has been insanely helpful in feeling some sense of normalcy."

For now, the show on Thursday is a simple way for friends and music appreciators to remember McDonnell. Paternoster plans on covering the Seasonal song "Chlorine Eyes," and Cove is working out a Death Cab for Cutie song.

"I'm hoping it's more a celebration of Ethan, in honor of him, then just feeling bad," Paternoster says.

Halfpenny won't be playing, but he'll be tuning in.

"I'm not a singer/songwriter, I wish the three of us [in seasonal] could do something, but he was the front man," Halfpenny says. "He was the one that sang and could put a tune together. It's hard, because it's exactly what we want to do, but the person we did it with isn't here."