The ongoing flu season and threat posed by the coronavirus is affecting houses of worship throughout the region.

This past Sunday, Pequea Church, 40 Church Road, New Danville, canceled services citing a large number of illnesses among congregants.

On its Facebook page, the church announced it had canceled services “to limit the spread of illness and to keep our congregants healthy.”

On Monday, the Diocese of Harrisburg requested all parishes and institutions temporarily suspend the Holy Sacrament using the chalice and omit the exchange of peace, effective immediately.

In its announcement, the diocese said the decision “was made out of an abundance of caution due to the serious nature of the influenza virus this season and due to public concerns regarding the coronavirus.”

The diocese noted it is not uncommon for parishes to suspend the sign of peace and distribution of wine during serious flu seasons and stated the suspension will be lifted once medical professionals indicate the high risk has passed.

The Episcopal Diocese of Central Pennsylvania is monitoring the situation. In a post to clergy and parishioners, it stated that those who are concerned may abstain from communion or receive “in one kind,” or host only. The diocese said intinction should be avoided but use of a common cup with a “proper purificator procedure presents relatively low risk.” Regarding sharing the peace, the diocese recommends waving to fellow congregants. It also encouraged those who are sick to remain at home.

At Congregation Shaarai Shomayim, 75 E. James St., temple administrator John Perry said the synagogue is following the recommendations of the state Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control.

He said the staff is sanitizing all tables and door handles after Wednesday and Sunday Sh'arim and has ordered extra alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

