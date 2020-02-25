You certainly have your choice of carbs today.

Not only is it Fasnacht Day, but IHOP is celebrating its annual National Pancake Day.

As it does every year, IHOP is offering a free short stack of pancakes — one stack to a customer — from now until 7 p.m. at participating locations.

The free pancakes are for dine-in customers only.

As it does each year, the restaurant chain is also collecting donations today for children's charities, including the Children's Miracle Network hospitals.

The chain is also offering a Pancake Day sweepstakes, with top prizes of "pancakes for life." Customers can use their smart phones to scan a QR code at their table to find out if they're winners.

IHOP has a Lancaster location at 2319 Lincoln Highway East.

