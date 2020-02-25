You certainly had your choice of carbs Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Not only was it Fasnacht Day, but IHOP celebrated its annual National Pancake Day.

As it does every year, IHOP offered free short stack of pancakes — one stack to a customer — from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations.

The free pancakes were for dine-in customers only.

As it does each year, the restaurant chain also collected donations during Pancake Day for children's charities, including the Children's Miracle Network hospitals.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The chain also is offering a Pancake Day sweepstakes, with top prizes of "pancakes for life." Customers can use their smart phones to scan a QR code at their table to find out if they're winners.

IHOP has a Lancaster location at 2319 Lincoln Highway East.

Related articles