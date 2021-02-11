Summer is a distant memory, the excitement of the holidays is over, the days are at their shortest and the coldest season is upon us – and I am fully feeling the winter blues.

I have an overwhelming desire to be wrapped up in a blanket, book in hand on the couch. I never want to venture out after dark – even when it’s only 5 p.m. A sense of a general malaise envelops my very being.

It is during these dark days of winter that I find myself feeling like a hibernating bear, saying “no” to social activities and wanting more of the food that comforts me but isn’t healthy.

This winter, the COVID-19 pandemic and its restrictions have put me even more deeply into the blues.

I don’t recall the exact year that I realized this was an annual pattern for me, although I know it was sometime in my 30s. I can now count on this mood starting soon after daylight saving time ends. Even multiple cloudy days in non-winter months can put me into a low mood, so clearly the sunshine is something my body craves. I feel my happiest, with a bounce in my step, when the forecast doesn’t include clouds, fog or rain.

It’s maddening that my mood is tied to the weather, something I can’t control. I know I am not alone with these winter blues, and for those who suffer from a more serious kind of depression known as seasonal affective disorder (SAD), the winter months can be even worse.

Luckily winter and the short days don’t last forever, so over time I’ve come up with strategies to overcome these feelings and get me through until March when that much-needed daylight returns.

I am an avid walker and love getting out and listening to a book or music - or just nature - as I walk. Sometimes I’ll explore nearby trails, other days I’ll just stick to my own neighborhood. Regardless of the location, these outdoor walks are key to my mental health, and I have learned to keep walking through all kinds of weather. All it takes is comfortable footwear, a coat, hat and gloves, and anyone can get outside and feel their mood elevate.

Three years ago, a coworker who excels at acrylic painting inspired me to paint for the very first time. I ran out and purchased a painting starter kit, watched YouTube videos on how to paint and I continue to improve my skill and challenge myself. During the long days of winter I can happily sit at my easel and paint for hours, fully absorbed in my project and completely freeing my mind of stress and embracing the time indoors. The dark hours of winter are the perfect time for anyone who’s a lapsed artist – or just wants to challenge themselves creatively – to take up a new hobby, or return to an old one.

Lastly, to combat the desire to binge on those bad carbohydrates, I have found a passion for making soups in the winter months, trying all kinds of recipes and keeping a binder and notes on the ones I would love to make again. Nothing beats a great bowl of hot soup (with some freshly baked bread) to bring cheer to winter months.

Battling the winter blues

When the days get shorter and we have less sunlight, an over-production of melatonin can contribute to that tired, low-energy feeling. Those who have seasonal affective disorder, or even the milder version we generally refer to as “winter blues,” have difficulty regulating serotonin, which is the brain chemical responsible for balancing mood. According to research, women are four more times likely to experience SAD then men, with the average onset taking place between the ages of 18 and 30.

Common symptoms of SAD include:

Depressed mood, low self-esteem

Loss of interest or pleasure in previously enjoyable activities

Appetite and weight changes

Feeling angry, irritable, stressed, or anxious

Unexplained aches and pains

Changes in sleeping pattern

Difficulty concentrating

Fatigue and lack of energy

Use of drugs or alcohol for comfort

Feelings of sadness, hopelessness and despair

Treatments:

Regular exercise, in daylight if possible, is often a more effective treatment than medication for mild to moderate depression. Exercise can also help improve sleep and self-esteem.

Don’t suffer along, reach out to family and friends, and try to participate in social activities even when you don’t feel like it.

Light therapy, a treatment that focuses on exposure to sunlight or artificial lights designed to mimic sunlight, often can help people who are dealing with SAD. A safe and easy therapy, it is often recommended before antidepressants to help cope with seasonal depression.