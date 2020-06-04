When Liz Fry and her team at Beyond the Fork in the Road create a plan to help seniors move, they’re dealing with decades of stuff. Some items go to the new home. Some are sold at auction. Some are donated and some are thrown away. When COVID-19 paused much of life in Lancaster County, however, the consignment stores, auction houses and donation centers closed.

Even if you’re not moving, you may have taken your time at home to finally clear out the closets or declutter your space. Now what do you do with the stuff?

Many donation centers throughout Lancaster County have opened. Resellers are reopening in phases. There are also options online and through the mail to send things, contact-free. Here’s a guide to the new rules and how to be a good donor.

Donations

Are donation centers open?

Charities’ retail stores closed when nonlife-sustaining businesses in Pennsylvania shut down in mid-March. That included donation areas. Since then, several charities received waivers to accept only donations, contact-free.

Goodwill Keystone area needed the donation exemption in part because people still dropped off items at the closed stores, says executive director Rick Hill.

Community Aid’s donation bins at churches, nonprofits and other locations are open. The retail store on Rohrerstown Road is closed but donations are accepted.

ReUzit on State Street in Ephrata started accepting some donations on Memorial Day, mainly to stock the store, which has been closed since mid-March, says Alonna Gautsche Sprunger, the store’s executive director. Once the store opens, sales will lead to donations funding the work Mennonite Central Committee does throughout the world, she says.

How does no-contact donating work?

At these locations, donating is no-contact. Park your car and place the donations into bins, which are separated into categories. Once you leave, donation attendants will take the items to a quarantine area for at least 72 hours and then take them to the sales floor.

Days and hours for donations are different from pre-COVID-19 times and will change, so check before you go. Ask about electronic donation receipts for taxes.

Check what donations charities are taking (and what they want).

Each organization has differences in what’s accepted at this time.

For example, furniture or upholstered items cannot be donated at Community Aid or Goodwill stores. There’s ambiguity about how long the virus that causes COVID-19 lasts on surfaces, Hill says. Also, moving large items will be difficult if staff are staying apart.

Clothing, especially children’s clothing, is needed most because it is one of the fastest-selling items.

Nonprofits without retail stores also need donations. United Way of Lancaster County has collected many at oneunitedlancaster.com.

Will charities pick up donations?

Not now. Charities may have used to pick up furniture but for the safety of employees are not currently doing that.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

How should I clean my donations?

Wash clothing. Package donations and isolate them for a few days in your home. Coronaviruses on surfaces and objects naturally die within hours to days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

How can I be a good donor?

Make sure you’re donating things that the charity won’t need to trash. If it’s something you wouldn’t give to a family member or friend, don’t donate it.

If you can hold on to donations until they are in season, that is appreciated by charities that don’t have storage.

Check with the donor to see if they prefer items in a box or bag to make it easier to carry or if they want you to take your boxes.

At drive-up donation areas, wait your turn. If you see a staff member in the donation area, keep your distance until they leave the area.

Separate items into bins.

Don’t leave donations outside of a filled bin or outside a closed store. It they’re damaged, they can’t be sold.

Can I mail donations?

There are charities and companies that accept donations and some provide free postage. Fry shared a few suggestions. St Jude’s Ranch for Children (stjudesranch.org) will turn the fronts of greeting cards into new cards which are sold. Total Awards & Promotions (Awardssmall.com) will recycle trophies and donate rebuilt trophies to nonprofits. A $20 fee recycles up to 25 trophies.

Another option is to visit earth911.com to find where to recycle more than 350 items, from corks to tin cans.

If you want to sell your stuff:

Consignment stores

Many consignment stores moved online during the shutdown and several announced they plan to open as the county moves to yellow. Check stores for new consigning and shopping guidelines.

Sales events

Kid-focused pop-up consignment sales were canceled or postponed in the area. In the meantime, Just Between Friends has sales online for contact-free pickup in Pottstown. Weeusables is scheduled at Spooky Nook Sports from Sept. 9-12. An online sale for York County launches June 11.

Selling online

Online auctions are a good way to gauge the market and see what’s worth trying to sell, says Mary Ellen Mahoney, owner of Caring Transitions of Lancaster.

Sell items on sites like eBay, Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace or Etsy. Caring Transitions of Lancaster organizes online auctions for clients for a commission. New is an app, allowing people to photograph and list items themselves.