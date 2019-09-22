If he can beat cancer, award-winning author believes America can defeat racism

Ibram X. Kendi faced the worst imaginable kind of deadline pressure while writing his latest book.

Kendi was diagnosed in 2018 with stage 4 colon cancer when he was working on the follow-up to his National Book Award-winning “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America,”

About 88 percent of people diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer die within five years.

“For a time I wasn’t sure whether I’d survive cancer,” the soft-spoken Kendi says during a telephone interview. “One of the things I knew I wanted to do before — if I was to pass away — was to finish (the book), so I committed to doing so, despite the pain.”

Kendi, 37, a professor of history and international relations at American University in Washington, D.C., wrote when the symptoms during his six months of chemotherapy treatment weren’t that severe.

He finished the book, “How to Be an Antiracist,” which was published just last month and is currently on the New York Times bestseller list for nonfiction.

He underwent surgery following the completion of chemotherapy and doctors have declared him cancer-free.

Kendi, founding director of the newly formed Antiracist Research and Policy Center at American, will visit Harrisburg Sunday, Oct. 6, for the final day of the annual book festival sponsored by Midtown Scholar Bookstore. The book fest begins Oct. 3.

Kendi will share the stage with author Imani Perry (“Breathe: A Letter to My Sons”) for a conversation about racial justice in America moderated by author Keisha Blain (“Set the World on Fire: Black Nationalist Women and the Global Struggle for Freedom”).

That discussion is just one of numerous events featuring writers representing just about every imaginable literary genre. For a complete schedule of events, all of which are free, go to hbgbookfest.com.

Book’s inspiration

Kendi says he was moved to write “How to Be an Antiracist” in the fall of 2016 while he was traveling around the country and speaking to people about “Stamped from the Beginning,” urging them to become antiracists.

“For some people who had never really heard the term antiracist, they wanted to know more,” Kendi says. “They wanted to know how they can be an antiracist, and so that question people kept asking me is what ultimately led me to write this book.”

“How to Be an Antiracist” is part memoir, part scholarly essay, part social commentary, part polemic. The sum makes it a powerful and moving reflection on racism in America, as well as suggesting a path forward that could lead to an antiracist society.

Kendi says he realized early on that the book, to be effective, would have to include personal information about himself and his family, especially his parents. For inspiration, he turned to other books that used personal memoir to tell a larger story, including “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” and “The Souls of Black Folk” by W.E.B. Du Bois.

“From the beginning it was going to be part memoir, but before I came to that decision it was difficult,” says Kendi, who lives in Washington with his wife, a pediatric emergency room physician, and their daughter. “I’m a very private person and as a scholar we’re really not trained to use personal narrative in our work. And then, also, I didn’t really want to reveal some of the most shameful moments of my life. But I felt it was necessary to do so, so I could sort of show people just how deeply self-critical and self-aware we have to be to be antiracist.”

Definitions

In the book, Kendi, the youngest person to ever win the National Book Award for nonfiction, offers numerous exacting definitions of terms that help outline and support his views on racism.

For example, a racist is “one who is supporting a racist policy through their actions or inaction or expressing a racist idea.”

An antiracist is “one who is supporting an antiracist policy through their actions or expressing an antiracist idea.”

Kendi is much more interested in attacking the racist policies instituted by racists than in attacking the racists themselves.

He writes about his illness near the end of the book, comparing the metastasis of his cancer to what he perceives as the metastasis of racism in America.

He believes that if he can beat cancer, then America can defeat racism.

“Racism functions at the level of policy and ideas,” Kendi says. “Obviously, ideas are entrenched but policy that is 200 years old can be changed tomorrow, just as it can last another 200 years. And so we have a series of racist policies in this country that can be transformed and changed, so the question isn’t really whether it can be changed, it’s how we go about changing it.

“And the way you do that is ... getting antiracists into power to make those changes. And then, once we start creating racial equity as a result of those policy changes the racist ideas will have less and less to stand on.”

Kendi views President Donald Trump as a barrier to antiracist policies.

“(Trump is) a racist in a position of power who pursues racist policies,” Kendi says. “As long as he’s in office he’ll continue to do so. If we drive him out of office, we can put in someone who could presumably support antiracist polices.”

Kendi says he currently is not publicly supporting any of the current presidential candidates. He says that could change and he might get involved in the political process at a later date.