Being the scion of a Lancaster County farm family, there have always been dogs in my life.
Our farms had a continuum of dogs: Teddy, the collie mix of my infancy; Nellie, a terrier mix; Mike, a pure white German shepherd; and Snoopy, a terrier-beagle mix — last in line before I left the farm and went off to college.
The dogs of my youth were like the rest of the animals on the farm. Their place was in the barn — in the barn, except for the times that Mike the German shepherd would break through a screen door to find a corner in which to cower indoors at the height of a thunderstorm.
It took finding and marrying Wendy, the daughter of English descendants, to open my eyes and heart to the concept of household dogs as an extension of family.
At my in-law’s household, I saw a demonstration of the world enlarged — not just living with dogs, but loving them and receiving their love in return.
Our home, blessed with two sons, was enlarged by a continuum of canine companions: golden retrievers Sally, Lexi and Jackson, in sequence. Part of the joy from our pets was watching their freedom to romp in our yard, trained to stay within boundaries guarded by an Invisible Fence.
Dogs are trained to an Invisible Fence by wearing a collar. If the dog approaches too close to the established boundary of the yard, the collar emits a high-pitched beep. Ignoring the beep results in the collar delivering a brief but unpleasant shock. It takes only a few “corrections” for the dogs to learn to respect their borders.
It was our somewhat nervous Jackson that noticed the similarity between our toaster oven’s signal and the warning beep from his collar. Our toaster would signal “finished,” and Jackson would begin to tremble, afraid a shock would follow.
We chose, for a period of time, to omit toast from breakfast rather than suffer with a trembling dog.
I thought an animal cracker, a tasty treat, might help decrease Jackson’s anxiety. However, a dog behavior guru taught us that the treats were rewarding the nervous behavior, likely to increase rather than extinguish nervousness.
The guru instructed us to “laugh at the toaster’s beep, to show Jackson there was nothing to be afraid of; the beeping toaster can be fun.” It was we, like Pavlov’s dogs, who became conditioned, not to a bell … salivating, but to a toaster beep … laughing.
There is a gamut of experience when forcing laughter to the sound of a toaster’s beep.
The first is fake laughter, devoid of emotion. It is silly, so silly it becomes actually funny. Cerebral laughter becomes deep-down emotional belly laughs. Our dog’s anxiety turned into laugh therapy, and it worked. Not immediately, but over the course of about three weeks, Jackson came to realize there was nothing to fear from the toaster.
Our current dog, Allie, is a hybrid mix of standard poodle and golden retriever. At 2 years, she is full of energy and has quickly learned the boundaries of our yard. She has not had issues with our toaster’s beep.
However, she has become nervous, like Mike the German shepherd, to thunder or fireworks’ boom on the Fourth of July, responding with sharp barking.
So, my wife and I have laughed together through this past summer’s storms and Fourth of July celebrations with Allie. It works to quiet her, and we have some laugh therapy.
This year, we had the opportunity to see in the New Year at home, warmly snuggled into bed, ready for sleep. Except our peace was interrupted by neighbors’ celebratory fireworks, the percussive booms quite close. Allie went on immediate alert, adding her shrill barks to the outdoor cacophony.
So, Wendy started with a muted “ha-ha-ha.” I joined in. Soon we were laughing, really laughing. We’ve had adequate practice. Allie’s shrill bark’s quieted to a few plaintive yips as the revelry subsided. We watched the ball drop and we laughed in the New Year.
Henry Hershey is a recently retired physical therapist who is finding time in retirement for writing and photography. He lives in Lititz.