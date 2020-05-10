I never had a “pre-idea” that I would keep him. It wasn’t planned. It was, I think now, a God-wink.

I decided with a great deal of hesitant feelings to breed my French bulldog. She was almost 4, and many of my friends knew that I truly needed the extra money.

My real estate taxes were overdue, and I had been rejected for two loans. And so, I started the process — finding a male, all the pre-testing, taking her for her “visits.”

One month later we learned the news. My sweet Mama Chloe was going to have five puppies, and a C-section was scheduled.

She turned out to be my Mother Dog of the Year — devoted and loving, every step of this journey. Two-plus months later, we were running ads and scheduling visits for my “babies” to get the best homes possible.

I did, however, from the very first appointment, keep one puppy away. I put him upstairs, out of sight.

He had become my favorite, and had endeared himself with each passing day. He had this wiggle that kind of took over his entire little body.

Thus, he became my Elvis. Two weeks later, four puppies were sold and off to their new lives, but my Elvis was still in the building.

How does a dog win your heart and devotion? Maybe like people, a little bit at a time.

He had so many funny habits, like carrying his toys in his mouth so long he had drool running down his little face. Pushing his water bowl upside down so I would hear it and come fill it.

The look that, if he could speak, could have said, “Glad you notice — finally.”

He won two contests in his life, both for the shortest tail. Actually, he really had no tail; just a little stump. It didn’t matter. He posed proudly for his picture and sniffed all the pretty “ladies” while doing so.

He had a “foot fetish,” dog style. Every time I stepped out of the shower; he was waiting patiently, anxious to lick all the water off my feet. He did, however, not want his own body cleansed. Finding him for a bath was a major patience-trying event.

In a few months, I started to call him by a new nickname, Picky. My children would ask, “Why Picky?”

The explanation was quite simple: He had acquired the habit of sorting out his evening meal. I put pieces of beef or lamb on his dog food, and he got into the habit of picking out those pieces first, and then would look up at me as if to say, “Is that it?” Then, if I walked away, he would eat the more boring kibble.

He took walks like he owned the block. Funny, though — he basically did. The bigger dogs would go to the other side of our street when they saw him. They actually were afraid of him — very afraid. He just gave them a look like, “You really don’t want to mess with me. I am mightier than I look. Don’t let my small size fool you.”

He snored badly, like most bulldogs. I usually moved him to new positions through the night but, gradually, I just didn’t hear the noise anymore. Again, loving takes a certain tolerance, and I seem to have tuned out that small problem. Funny, I miss hearing those “snorts” now so much.

Last year he started to look different to me. It took the vets a while, but finally he was diagnosed with Cushing’s disease, an immune-compromised adrenal insufficiency. It is always fatal.

He fought very hard to stay with me, took his meds, ate less food, pushed on with our walks. But, finally, a few weeks ago, he lost the battle.

It is the first time since 1977 that a dog has not shared this house, and I am still realizing how very much he was loved and how difficult it will be to replace him.

I may not want to.

He has left the building, and nothing seems quite the same. Sort of like when we lost the human Elvis. I suppose.

Carole Herr lives in Lititz.