Visiting the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, I was amazed at his vision for future traffic.
There was a film of his Model T Fords driving up concrete spirals, looking like small bypasses. But he could never have imagined the experiences our family would have with vehicles.
When sister No. 1 was about 4 years old, she tried to pull herself into our Jeep, using the emergency brake. The car started drifting. She was thrown out of the vehicle, and it ran over her leg.
When sister No. 3 took the driving course at Penn Manor High School, the instructor asked if she knew sister No. 2.
When she said “yes,” she was her sister, he refused to take No. 3 on the road. No. 2’s reputation preceded her in high school, locally and now it is known internationally.
(I have not named names to protect the innocent and infamous.)
No. 1 is always complaining that she hates riding with No. 3, because she drives like an old lady. No. 3 complains about No. 1, because she flosses her teeth, using both hands, while driving. No. 1 assures me that she always has her knees on the steering wheel.
When we first moved to Mount Joy, I was driving home late one night and my car just stopped.
No, I did not run out of gas.
I pulled off to the side of the road. The car in back of me pulled over as well. It was a lady, who saw I was having problems and I was another woman alone in the car, so she stopped to help.
She did not want me to be stranded, so she drove me right to my front door. Bless her heart.
The next morning I called a tow truck. A friend took me to my car to wait for the tow. I told her she could leave — that I would be fine. It was a cold rainy day, and cars were driving on both sides of the road.
One truck driver went past me, got off at the exit, turned around and pulled over behind me. He said he saw me and thought I might need help. I explained I was waiting for a tow and would be fine.
After he left, a car with government tags stopped. When I explained the situation, he insisted I get into his car with him to wait.
I declined.
I thought it was strange that so many people were concerned about me. Then I caught a glimpse of myself in the rear-view mirror and finally understood.
I had remembered reading that you lose most of your body heat through your head. I had no hat, but had some wash in the car. I put a tea towel on my head to conserve heat. I looked a lot like a reject in a Tim Conway skit. The tow truck finally arrived and the government car left. All was well.
I bought our first Subaru at a yard sale. We loved it. Then I found Mike Shaffer Auto on Route 441 in Marietta. We bought all our Subarus from him since then.
When I decided to trade in our two cars for one, I called Mike. He asked what I was looking for, and I told him I liked the color red, seat warmers and a nice cup holder. I could hear him roll his eyes, but again he found a great car for me.
One night while driving home on Route 30, cars were honking their horns, waving and hollering. I thought there must have been a football game and everyone was celebrating a victory.
When I got off at the Columbia exit, a car followed me. We stopped at the light. People jumped out of their car and knocked on my window.
A cardboard box had gotten stuck under my car and had caught on fire.
They helped me pull it off the car and extinguish the flames.
Yep! Henry Ford could never have seen that one coming.
The writer lives in Marietta.