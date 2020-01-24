Dad was the ninth of 13 siblings born in the poor mining town of Mount Carmel, Pennsylvania — coming of age in the midst of the Depression.
Unable to find work, he tried wildcat mining. His coworker was blasting on the other side of the mine, and suddenly his vision was obliterated and he was left standing on an island of falling debris.
“By some miracle,” he said, he was able to crawl back out on his hands and knees. With that, his mining career ended with a pledge never to go back.
Moving to his sister’s in Chester, Dad was unable to find work for three successive years. Finally, he was able to work part time at his brother-in-law’s butcher shop, learning to cut meat and deliver orders several days a week.
A man named John, whom Dad met at a poker game, came to the butcher shop several weeks later and asked Dad, “How would you like to go to welding school?” “I’d love to,” Dad said, “but I don’t have any money.”
“I’ll tell you what,” John said. “I know the teacher, and he’ll give you extra hours, and I’ll pay for your school. You can pay me back when you go to work.”
Dad completed welding school and couldn’t find work. A year and a half went by, finding Dad one day chatting with a neighbor. The neighbor hollered to a passing figure on the other side of the street. Louie crossed over, and, in broken English, said, “I just quit my job. I’m a first-class welder, and they pay me third-class wages. I’m going to New York tomorrow — I know the foreman at the shipyard up there.”
Dad said, “Louie, you know I’m a welder, too. Could you get me a job?”
“You meet me tomorrow morning at 4:30, and I’ll take you to Staten Island,” Louie said. “If I don’t get you a job, I’ll pay your car fare home. “
When they entered Staten Island, the first thing they did was to acquire an address necessary for their application. They found a flea-ridden place in which they only stayed a few days.
Before going in, Louie said to Dad, “You tell the foreman you’re a first-class welder, and they pay you third-class wages. That’s why you’re coming to the shipyard to work.”
Dad did just that and was hired, without testing, as a first-class welder. Dad told me, “That was my first big break.”
His second big break came later that evening when he received a telegram that said, “Chester, you are not to report on the first shift but on the 3-to-11 shift.” The next day he went to board the John Paul Jones, and he was very nervous. Never having had a job as a welder, and being out of school for a year and a half, he didn’t even remember how to strike an arc.
He found himself in the company of shipfitters, not welders. He was the only welder on board, and his job was to do very simple welding called tracking.
The shipfitters recognized he was a greenhorn and showed him what to do. When the foreman came by several hours later, they said, “Where did you get this crackerjack welder? He’s terrific.”
So went dad’s first day as a first-class welder.
Dad married in January 1941, and my sister Carol was born Nov. 25, 12 days before Pearl Harbor. When war was declared, Dad started working a lot of overtime, double time, triple time. Sometimes he didn’t leave the ship for five days, during which they paid him quadruple time.
“I was making more money than I ever dreamed of,” he said.
I was born Nov. 2, 1943.
During the war, Dad was summoned to the Selective Service Board seven times. Each time they assured him that he would be called up shortly.
Dad said, “That was my third big break, because I was never called to war, and as a result, you are here today.”
And that was my first big break.
The writer lives in New Holland.
