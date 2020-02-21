My father was an engineer for the Hershey chocolate company. In the summer of 1958, we were living in a rented farmhouse on a Hershey Estates farm outside of Elizabethtown. I was 10 years old.

I had a good friend named Lee, who was also 10 and lived on a farm his family owned. He was the oldest of five boys in a family with eight children.

We had many chores to do each day. I would accompany him and help him with his chores. He would plow and disc fields and cultivate corn as I sat on the fender of the tractor while he drove.

I also helped bale hay and straw and milk cows. When we baled hay and straw, because I was big for my age, I would be assigned to work on the wagon grabbing the bales as they came out of the baler and stacking them on the wagon. As the summer went on, Lee’s dad began to pay me for my time when I helped bale and milk cows. He paid me a dollar an hour, which I thought was fantastic.

That summer Lee’s dad had planted a large field of sweet corn for family and extended family to eat and put away for the winter. When the sweet corn was ripe, his dad would drive a pickup truck slowly along the outside row of the corn. We children would pick up ears on the first four rows and throw them into the back of the pickup.

When the pickup was full, the truck was driven back to the barn, where it would be unloaded for family members who were husking and preparing the corn to be frozen.

That day after we picked the first four rows and were back at the barn unloading, Lee’s dad said to me, “OK, Mike, take that other old pickup and mow those first four rows of corn down.” I exclaimed, “Me? I don’t know how to drive.” His dad answered, “How old are you?” I told him I was 10 years old, and he said, “Hop up there in the driver seat of that old pickup.”

When I did, he came over and explained what the three pedals on the floor — clutch, brake and accelerator — were for. Then he told me to push the clutch in with my left foot, which I did. He then reached across me, turned the key and started the engine. He grabbed the floor shift, put it in gear and told me to give it a lot of gas and let my foot out.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

I did and went down through those first four rows of corn. I can still see those cornstalks just flopping down in front of me as I went. When I got to the end of the rows I made a U-turn in the recently cut hay field beside the corn and headed back to the barn. When I got back to the barn, not knowing I needed to push in the clutch at the same time, I pushed the brake and stalled the engine.

I proudly jumped out of the truck, and Lee’s dad put up one hand to his forehead as he looked out toward the field where I made the U-turn, and exclaimed, “I believe the mud is still flying out there, Mike.”

Everybody laughed. That was my driving lesson. For the rest of the summer, when needed, I got to drive a variety of small Ford tractors and the old pickup.

It was certainly one of the best summers of my life. I was paid to do what I love to do. What a great place for a boy to grow up — the Lancaster County countryside.

I grew up, graduated from high school, served four years in the U.S. Air Force, got married and went to college and graduated — always planning to come back to Lancaster County to raise our children.

In 1979, my wife and I bought a home with a few acres in Mount Joy Township and raised our five children. Some of them had similar experiences growing up to those that I did. What a blessing to live in the Lancaster County countryside.

The author lives in Mount Joy.