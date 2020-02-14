It was 1939, and the nation was deep into the Great Depression.
We were living on a farm south of Strasburg at the time. I was 14 years old, and a real “country bumpkin.” My cousin, Frances Duffy, lived in New Jersey, across the river from New York City. Her dad had a good job, and was making lots of money.
They invited Grandpa Atkins and I to come over to Jersey and attend the New York World’s Fair with them.
Cousin “Fluffy Duffy,” as we called her, was a year older than I was, and a city gal. She had been to the fair prior to this, and knew her way around.
So, she and I went together to see the sights while Grandpa and Uncle Bill Duffy would go their separate way to see the things that they were interested in.
At the fair, we saw the highways of the future — great, wide roads with cloverleaf ramps to enter and exit. That’s what we would build after World War II, and call it the interstate highway system.
Philco, General Electric, Westinghouse and all the big companies were displaying the appliances of the future.
Refrigerators — no more ice boxes. Electric stoves — no more wood and coal ranges. Radios and telephones the likes of which we had never seen before.
At one display, you picked up the phone and spoke into it and then hung up. Then you heard your voice played back to you. It is scary the first time you hear what you sound like, which is much different from what you think you sound like.
The symbols of the fair were the Trylon and Perisphere, indicating the marvels of the future.
As we proceeded through the crowd to the next exhibits, we noticed a group of very well-dressed people coming toward us. They stopped occasionally to observe the exhibits.
In that group was the first lady, Mrs. Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
I told my cousin that I was going to go over and touch her. She tried to stop me, but to no avail.
I had made up my mind to do this. So this son of a tenant farmer from Pennsylvania walked over and gently touch the hem of her coat. She smiled a gracious smile and proceeded on her way, as I also did.
Eleanor Roosevelt was a great person. She was not a pretty woman, but she had a certain charisma and charm that you felt.
I recently read her autobiography.
(She very discreetly never mentioned our meeting and touching, for fear of what her husband would think.)
Mrs. Roosevelt had a very strict upbringing. She could speak four different languages, and was very highly educated, both in Europe and America.
Cousin Fluffy was all beside herself that I would do such a thing. She told Grandpa and her dad about it.
It is written in Grandma Atkins’ 1939 diary that “Junior touched Mrs. Roosevelt at the fair.”
The next day, she went back to the White House and I went back to the chicken house to do my chores. Our paths never crossed again.
Mrs. Roosevelt would never allow Secret Service agents to accompany her at any time while she and her husband were in the White House. Even during World War II, she traveled extensively in America to England without any bodyguards.
Finally, the Secret Service trained her in the use of a pistol and had her carry that with her for personal protection, just in case. But she said that she would never shoot anybody. If I had known she was packing heat, maybe I would’ve thought differently about touching her.
Maybe.
The author lives in New Providence.