It was a sunny day in early October 1958 — a perfect day for touring the Penn State campus on a college shopping expedition.

Four high school classmates and I were at University Park for the day to evaluate Penn State as a possible college home the following year.

We’d already discovered an abundance of pretty coeds, the tasty ice cream at the University Creamery and the beauty of the well-maintained flower gardens.

And we were enthralled by the sheer magnificence of the sprawling campus.

As we neared the end of our tour on Ag Hill, we decided to enter one of the many cattle barns that housed Penn State’s award-winning Guernsey cows.

We strolled at a leisurely pace through the barn, and then stopped to admire one particularly good-looking heifer.

And then, as we casually watched, the cow slowly raised her tail — and shook the air with a thunderous, explosive charge of bovine flatulence!

I shall never forget how one of my friends absolutely shrieked with a peal of laughter as loud as the Guernsey’s unceremonious wind breakage.

Unlike my friend, the heifer was not amused. The rest of us, however, were convulsed in endless gales of laughter.

The merriment over this incident continued long after we left the barn, and made for much humorous bantering on the way home.

Indeed, mere mention of “the cattle barn” during the school days that followed never failed to evoke bemused smiles, muted snickers and outright laughter.

Robert Gehman is a 1959 graduate of Conestoga Valley High School, and did choose Penn State for his 1964 bachelor’s degree in industrial psychology. Retired from working for the Air Force in logistics plans and analysis and program management, and also from a financial management company, he lives in Vandalia, Ohio.