From her start performing in the 1930s in New York City to her tragic and untimely death in 1959 at the age of 44, Billlie Holiday sang the blues. In the decades since, artists have interpreted her works in an attempt to keep her music alive and showcase her singular stature as one of America’s great singers.

Next up is Yolanda London Dwyer, a renowned local actor who will take on the role in Ephrata Performing Arts Center’s production of “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill.” The production, which was filmed in front of a small audience, will be available for select streaming times beginning on Friday, Feb. 26, and ending on Sunday, March 14.

“Lady Day...” tells the story of the incomparable Holiday in the form of a nightclub concert late in Holiday’s life, where she sings famous songs such as “Strange Fruit” and “God Bless the Child” in between stage banter that reveals bits and pieces of her life story.

Dwyer has not only appeared on the EPAC stage before — most recently in the 2019 production of “Newsies” — but she has performed the “Lady Day” role three times before on stages in Phoenix, Arizona and Birmingham, Alabama.

“There are some things that are deeply ingrained in me with this story,” explains Dwyer over the phone. “And yet, there’s still things that I’m discovering, things as I get older. I first did the show in 2010, and now I’m doing it again in 2021. As time goes on, I can see that society is changing and the interpretation of the show might alter slightly with what is current. But at its heart, it’s still the story.”

We spoke with Dwyer about the nature of filmed theatrical experiences, the enduring legacy of Billie Holiday and more.

Read below for a Q&A with Dwyer. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

With this being a production for streaming, was it an easier process to rehearse and then film the show versus having to rehearse and perform it multiple times lives?

Well, the benefit of recording a show like “Lady Day” is that it’s so much smaller in scale than what a usual musical would be. There’s a band that’s stationary, and then there's Billie Holiday behind a microphone. There’s fewer lighting transitions to worry about, fewer costume changes, entrances and exits. All of that stuff is so carefully choreographed, of course in a live production, but when you're filming it, they can do different camera takes and different recordings to get reactions.

I feel like this was a great show to sort of jump in with. Of course, we trust the professionals who do the recording, that part of it was a breeze. On the theater side, we go big or we go home, playing to the back of the house — that’s what theater is. The joy of recording a show like “Lady Day” is that it’s supposed to feel like a nightclub performance, and you’re supposed to fall in love with the music and atmosphere. I think that was really captured in the performance.

In a unique show like this, where it’s centered on just you both singing and performing the banter, did you look at those ideas separately, or did you look at it as performing one big monologue?

Oh, as one big monologue. One of the things Billie in the show says is, “I have to sing how I feel, I have to sort of roam around and find the songs.” And of course, it’s all pre-planned — we all know the arc of the story and where it’s going, all of us in the production, that is. But it does feel like these songs are coming from where she’s at in that night. Her emotional state is reflected in the order of the songs, which is of course a mechanism of the writing. But as an actor, the songs don't stop the show. They don’t come out of nowhere. They’re informed by the monologues and the storytelling, and it’s all included. So for me, as an actor, you fasten your seatbelt at the start of the show and you don’t get off the ride until it’s over.

When you’re playing a real person like this, are you the type of actor to engross yourself in the person’s life, or are you treating the role as another character that you’re playing?

Well, it’s a little bit both, which is maybe not as interesting an answer (laughs). It’s two-fold — first and foremost, I always let the text inform me, because even though we might be telling stories that are based on real events, they all might not be 100% historically accurate. “Artistic license,” we like to call it. So, while I’m in rehearsal, we tell the story that's written on the page, first and foremost. But, outside of that, somebody as iconic as Billie Holiday, people are coming in with expectations. It’s the same thing with the Judy Garland show — people are coming in expecting Judy Garland, or in this case, Billie Holiday. I am not Billie Holiday, and I don't pretend to be. I’m larger, and darker, and there’s many differences between myself and the Lady.

This will be my fourth time doing the show, and I still haven't watched Audra’s (McDonald, star of the original Broadway production and subsequent HBO version) production, because I don't want to do Audra McDonald doing Billie Holiday. I want to let Lady Day inform my interpretation of Billie Holiday, because at the end of the day, we're all interpreting her work. So my goal, and the goal of this production, is to have you feel the music and to feel what's being shown onstage. It’s not enough to see it, you have to come along for the ride and feel it.

The differences between when you last performed the show and this time are probably vast. Obviously, on other occasions, you would perform the role several times, but instead, you performed this once and it will be streamed over the course of three weeks. It’s not out yet, but do you anticipate feeling a different way once it premieres?

It’s so strange, because you’re right — when you're running a show for two or three weeks, you’re running the show night after night. As corny as it sounds, to hear the applause is an experience that I think most people don’t understand. You’re usually giving the applause, but to receive it, you hear the way that it was received, and that, in itself, is enough. That’s it right there. The work, the journey, it’s all been appreciated in that moment. And we got that at the recording, and now it’s in this device (laughs). And I have to tell you, I love getting the chance to do it over and over again every night. One of the things I’m struggling with as a theatrical performer is that I don't like to watch myself, and I don't usually have to.

Has the experience of doing theater in this way piqued your interest to do it again this way, if and when the opportunity arises?

Oh, absolutely. I’m a bit of a technology hound myself and I enjoy the way that the young people consume their media. There’s this direct access to the audience that performers and creators have never had before. What excites me even more than doing these traditional shows and recording and streaming them is, how can we innovate theater and use this new way of presenting to create new work and to target new audiences, young people who don’t think the theater is for them? But then I guess you couldn't call it “theater” anymore.

There’s this great part in the movie “All About Eve,” where the character Bill is talking about theater. And he’s like, “Theater, theater, theater — carnivals, the flea circus, everything is theater!” We get so high and mighty about what is technically considered theater, and I love the monologue in that movie, because it’s all theater. Also, like RuPaul says, “It’s all drag.” We are obviously going to have to be creative with how we consume it, so let’s not lose it because we’re stuck.

With this show, the 2019 “Billie” documentary and the new film “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” coming out soon as well, why do you think she is still relevant today?

I think it’s because she’s an icon that we don’t know much about. And I don’t know that her story has been told correctly yet. Like, I love Diana Ross, I love Billy Dee Williams, I love “Lady Sings the Blues,” but I don't know if that was it, you know? I think my production is beautiful and fabulous, but it’s a theatrical production.

“Strange Fruit” is probably her most iconic song, and it’s political. We’re in highly politicized times, and — look, I can't speak for the writers and producers of that show — but the relevance is that the more things change, the more things stay the same. But too, it’s important to remember inside of that, that there has been change. One of the lines in the show is, “We ain't got no Black duchess.” Well? We kind of do now. Things do change. You can listen to “Strange Fruit” and there are instances where you can still apply today. We’re still going through the pain. And not just me and people who look like me, but society, all of us, it’s still here. We’re still trying to get it right for her.