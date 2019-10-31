Dan White had just started a band with his college classmates. They had written some original music together, and were itching to play it live for an audience outside of school.

There was just one problem: White wasn’t yet old enough to be in the 21-and-older venues in which he wished to play.

The saxophonist and his bandmates took matters into their own hands, hosting house concerts for an audience of friends. Each show, the crowd got a little bigger. They borrowed a name from the apartment’s street, Hunter Avenue, and called themselves the Huntertones.

The band has since branched out from the basement, playing everywhere from South America to Europe and Africa, soaking up influence at every stop which inspired its latest album, “Passport.” The Huntertones will perform songs from “Passport” and more when the band plays the Lancaster Mennonite School Fine Arts Center on Friday for the series hosted by the Lancaster Community Concert Association.

IF YOU GO What: The Huntertones. Where: Lancaster Mennonite High Fine Arts Center, 2176 Lincoln Highway. When: Friday, 7:30 p.m. Cost: $20-$30. More info: lccapa.com.

The band formed while members were students at Ohio State University in Columbus, but has since relocated to Brooklyn. The band plays horn-driven jazz, and its trombonist, Chris Ott, often does double duty as a beatboxer, too. But the band takes pride in playing a high-energy type of music that’s a little difficult to fully capture in words.

“One of our favorite things to hear from people after a show is, ‘I don’t know what to call that, but I loved it,’ ” White says. “We don’t either.”

The Huntertones expanded its audience in 2017 when its mashup of Michael Jackson songs went viral, with 45,000 views on YouTube. The Huntertones recorded the tribute in one take, and at the end of a daylong recording session when they were running out of time.

“As we edited the video and it started to come together, we were like, oh yeah,” White says. “This is really good.”

The band started out playing covers before it began writing original tunes, and White sees it as just a continuation of a long history in jazz culture. But, just as the jazz greats before them, the Huntertones make a concerted effort to put their own twist on the songs.

“We try to completely make it our own or flip it as much as we can,” White says.

On its current tour, the band has been playing its most recent mashup, a tribute to Queen. White thinks it’s the band’s most challenging tribute yet, as two musicians switch instruments, White’s use of a looping pedal and Ott’s beatboxing, to boot.

“The Queen one is a workout,” White says.

He means that literally. White and his bandmates work hard to stay in shape to keep their breath control and lung power strong. As a horn player, he’s used running as a way to maintain those healthy functions. White ran his first marathon earlier this month. Because lung health is so essential to the group, it’s a distinct challenge to play in higher altitudes, where oxygen is more limited.

“It’s not just heady,” White says. “I think that dance and the body are totally a part of the way that we make music and the way that we write it and perform it, for sure.”

And the band’s travels play a big part, too. On “Passport,” the band shares tracks inspired by its previous world tour. “Togo” was built around a specific sound they heard from musicians in Lomo, Togo. “Bird Song” was born from an iPhone recording of a bird call heard in Zimbabwe. Some inspiration is more literal than others.

“Sometimes it’s more literal, like styles or rhythm or melody,” White says. “Other times it’s a little bit more abstract and more of an effective feeling from a specific group of people or a specific place. Each song is a little bit different. There’s no perfect formula.”

White says the travels, as well as adventures they’ve yet to have, will surely influence future music. In Lancaster, the Huntertones will play a new song that will be released on Nov. 8. The group plans to record a new album in early 2020.

Whether the band is playing in Togo or Lancaster, its approach to putting on a good show is the same.

“To us, it’s all the same thing,” White says. “It’s all music. And it’s connecting with people. I think there are a million different ways that you can connect with people. And to us, it’s fun to find a way, and find how we can connect with a lot of different people from 5 years old to 95 years old, we love connecting with different people who are different from us.”