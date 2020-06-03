The peonies at Yvonne Musser's farm in Manor Township start with an early-blooming coral peony.

Later, there are Maxima peonies, a type with sturdy stems and white, fragrant flowers. The pinks range from the palest pink to medium pink and magenta plus a pink with a yellow center. Red Charm is a spectacular red packed with petals. Gay Paree has a ring of plum petals on the outside, medium pink petals in the middle and creamy white petals in the center.

Through the years, Musser has sold her flowers to florists and wholesalers. The fields with nearly 400 peony bushes are closed to the public. She invited an LNP | LancasterOnline photographer to capture the beauty.