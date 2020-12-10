Maybe your holiday season is defined by cartoon children skating to the smooth sounds of Vince Guaraldi. Perhaps you prefer Ralphie Parker descending the stairs in a bunny suit. Or maybe you’re old-fashioned, and wait yearly to watch George Bailey yell to the heavens on a bridge.

Whatever your holiday preferences, one thing’s for sure: there’s no shortage of holiday entertainment, or platforms on which to enjoy it all.

Here is a list of where to watch holiday classics including “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “Elf” and more, as well as a look at a few specials new to 2020.

Note: All TV listings are from TVguide.com and are subject to change.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” (1965)

On TV? Yes, Sunday, Dec 13 at 7:30 p.m. on PBS

On streaming? Yes, on Apple+. It’s free for subscribers, and non-subscribers can stream it free between Dec. 11 and 13.

“A Christmas Story” (1983)

On TV? Yes, from 8 p.m., Christmas Eve, to 8 p.m., Christmas Day on TBS and 9 p.m., Christmas Eve, to 9 p.m., Christmas Day, on TNT.

On streaming? Yes, it’s available to stream on Hulu with a Starz add-on, available to rent from most digital retailers for $3.99.

“Elf” (2003)

On TV? Yes, on AMC:

- Saturday, Dec. 12, at 9 p.m.

- Monday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m.

- Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m.

- Friday, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m.

- Sunday, Dec. 20 at 7 and 9 p.m.

On streaming? Yes, on Hulu and Amazon Prime with a Starz subscription, and available to rent from most digital retailers for $3.99.

“Frosty the Snowman” (1969)

On TV? Yes, on multiple networks:

- Saturday, Dec. 12, at 9 p.m. on CBS

- Saturday, Dec. 19, at 4:55 p.m. on Freeform

- Sunday, Dec. 20, at 3:25 p.m. on Freeform

- Thursday, Dec. 24, at 8:15 p.m. on Freeform

- Friday, Dec. 25, at 4:30 p.m. on Freeform

On streaming? No.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946)

On TV? Yes, on multiple networks:

- Friday, Dec. 11, at 8 p.m. on USA

- Saturday, Dec. 12, at 9 a.m. on USA

- Thursday, Dec. 24, at 8 p.m. on NBC

- Friday, Dec. 25, a marathon beginning at 6 a.m. on E!

On streaming? Yes, on Amazon Prime

"National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation" (1989)

On TV? Yes, on AMC:

- Thursday, Dec. 10, at 8 and 10:15 p.m.

- Monday, Dec 13, at 7 and 9:15 p.m.

- Wednesday, Dec. 16, at 8 and 10:15 p.m.

- Saturday, Dec. 19, at 7 and 9:15 p.m.

On streaming? Yes, it's available to rent from most digital retailers for $3.99.

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (1964)

On TV? Yes, on multiple networks:

- Saturday, Dec. 12, at 8 p.m. on CBS

- Saturday, Dec. 19, at 5:30 p.m. on Freeform

- Sunday, Dec. 20, at 4 p.m. on Freeform

- Thursday, Dec. 24, at 8:50 p.m. on Freeform

- Friday, Dec. 25, at 5 p.m. on Freeform

On streaming? No.

“White Christmas” (1954)

On TV? Yes, Sunday, Dec. 13 at 11:30 a.m. and Friday, Dec. 18 at 1:15 a.m., on AMC

On streaming? Yes, on Netflix.

New Christmas specials

In addition to the cherished favorites that come along during the holiday season, here are a few notable new specials premiering in time for Christmas.

“The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special” (Now on Disney+)

While it only occasionally strays into the bizarre territory established by its ‘70s counterpart, the new “Lego Star Wars Holiday Special” combines familiar characters with the humor Lego movies have become known for.

“Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” (Now on Apple+)

From the woman responsible for the biggest holiday hit of the last 30 years – “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” in case you somehow forgot - comes a musical tribute to the holidays featuring Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson and more.

“Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event” (premieres Dec. 20 at 8:30 p.m. on CBS)

After the success of the country duo’s livestreamed concerts during quarantine, Garth and Trisha Brooks will perform requests and holiday favorites live from their home recording studio.

“Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas with Vanessa Williams” (premieres Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. on PBS)

Just in time for its 60th anniversary, singer Vanessa Williams presents a tribute to Ella Fitzgerald's timeless 1960 album of holiday-influenced jazz standards.