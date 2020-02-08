Oscars 2020 is upon us. Sunday night, Academy Awards nominees will get dressed up, clap politely and hope, when their category comes, they hear their own name.
We’ve devised this quiz to see how much you know about the acting nominees. Take it and you can impress fellow movie lovers. Scroll down for the answers.
1. What was best actress nominee Cynthia Erivo most known for before “Harriet”?
2. Who is the only acting nominee whose parent was nominated for an Oscar?
3. What did Adam Driver do before he became an actor?
4. Can you name all the actors and actresses who were nominated for playing real people?
5. Al Pacino, a best supporting actor nominee for “The Irishman,” has been nominated for a variety of Oscars. Can you name all the movies?
6. Scarlett Johansson is nominated in both the best supporting actress and best actress categories this year. Can you name other actors who were up for two acting Oscars in the same year?
7. Kathy Bates has appeared in a number of films and won an Oscar. Determine whether the following statements are true or false.
A. She won an Oscar for her role in “Dolores Claiborne.”
B. She had a semi-regular role on “Big Bang Theory” as Sheldon’s mother.
C. In “Feud: Bette and Joan,” Bates played gossip columnist Hedda Hopper.
D. Bates had roles in the soaps “General Hospital,” “Guiding Light” and “Days of Our Lives.”
E. She appeared on “Fantasy Island” in 1978 as a honeymooner with John Rubenstein.
8. Joaquin Phoenix has had a long career in television and movies, going back to the early 1980s. Determine whether the following statements are true or false.
A. In his younger years, he went by the name Leaf Phoenix.
B. He appeared on an episode of “Murder She Wrote.”
C. He has appeared in at least one ABC Afterschool Special.
D. 2010’s “I’m Still Here” is about Phoenix’s transition from the acting world to a career as an aspiring rapper.
E. He played Kyle Cleaver in an episode of “The New Leave It To Beaver.”
9. Among the acting nominees, who is a twin?
10. Among the acting nominees, who was the youngest when first nominated? And the oldest?
ANSWERS
1. Erivo won a 2015 Tony for best actress in a musical for her role as Celie in Broadway’s “The Color Purple.” Her full name is Cynthia Onyedinmasu Chicasaoku Erivo. She was born in England to Nigerian parents.
2. That would be Laura Dern, who is nominated for “Marriage Story,” in which she plays a devious divorce lawyer. Both of her parents have been nominated: Bruce Dern for “Nebraska” and “Coming Home” and Diane Ladd for “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore,” “Wild At Heart” and “Ramblin’ Rose.”
3. After high school, Driver worked as a door-to-door salesman, selling Kirby vacuum cleaners. He was also a telemarketer for a basement waterproofing company. He applied to Juilliard but was rejected. After 9/11, he joined the Marines. After leaving the Marines as a lance corporal, he auditioned for Juilliard again and this time was accepted.
4. Erivo (Harriet Tubman in “Harriet”); Charlize Theron (Megyn Kelly in “Bombshell”); Renee Zellweger (Judy Garland in “Judy”); Jonathan Pryce (Pope Francis in “The Two Popes”); Kathy Bates (Bobi Jewell in “Richard Jewell”); Anthony Hopkins (Pope Benedict XVI in “The Two Popes”); Al Pacino (Jimmy Hoffa in “The Irishman”); Joe Pesci (Russell Bufalino in “The Irishman”); and Tom Hanks (Fred Rogers in “It’s A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”).
5. Best actor nominations are “Serpico,” “Godfather Part II,” “Dog Day Afternoon,” “And Justice For All” and “Scent of a Woman,” which he won. (Go figure.) Best supporting, in addition to “The Irishman,” are “The Godfather,” “Dick Tracy” and “Glengarry Glen Ross.”
6. In addition to Johansson, 11 actors and actresses have been nominated for two Oscars in the same year, including Fay Bainter (1938), Teresa Wright (1942), Barry Fitzgerald (1944), Jessica Lange (1982), Sigourney Weaver (1988), Al Pacino (1992), Holly Hunter and Emma Thompson (1994), Julianne Moore (2002), Jamie Foxx (2004) and Cate Blanchett (2007).
7. All answers are false, but close. Bates won the Oscar for Stephen King’s “Misery,” not “Dolores Claiborne.” She played Sheldon’s girlfriend Amy’s mother, not Sheldon’s. In “Feud: Bette and Joan,” she played actress Joan Blondell, not gossip columnist Hedda Hopper. Her soap roles included “The Doctors,” “All My Children” and “One Life to Live,” not those mentioned. And it was a “Love Boat” episode, not “Fantasy Island.”
8. All true.
9. Scarlett Johansson has a twin brother named Hunter. Extra trivia: Last year’s best actor winner, Rami Malek, has a twin brother named Sami.
10. Saoirse Ronan was 13 when she got nominated for “Atonement.” At 25, she is the second-youngest nominee. Her co-star in “Little Women,” Florence Pugh, is just 24. It’s a first-time nomination for Jonathan Pryce, who is 72.
But his co-star in “The Two Popes” is the oldest of the acting nominees. Anthony Hopkins — the other pope — is 82.