Stay-Put Cooking is a frequent kitchen dispatch while you're stuck at home social distancing. Check out the archive for more tips and tricks.

You do not have to wait for the pandemic to end and your favorite brunch spot to re-open to get your poached egg groove on. In fact, you can make poached eggs at home with minimal prep, and no equipment is required. If you own some of those egg cup gizmos, feel free to use them. But if not (like yours truly), there is nothing standing in your way of poached egg bliss.

A Google search will reveal countless ways to poach eggs. I’m sharing the method that has consistently worked for me over the years. My goal: A firm white edge with a slightly cream-filled yet runny yolk. Here’s how I get there:

Use a saucepan or skillet that is just a few inches deep; it’s more cumbersome to get eggs in and out of a deeper pot.

Fresh eggs – nothing older than 7 days of purchase – are ideal, as the whites tend to set more smoothly and reduce the chances of jagged edges.

Adding vinegar to the water helps the egg whites set more quickly and will not flavor the eggs.

Salting the water passively seasons the eggs and is a similar concept to cooking pasta.

Temperature is possibly the most important factor. Aim for about 190 F, which is still below the boiling point. If the water is too hot, the white tends to break up and look quite unsightly; if it’s not hot enough, the yolk and egg may never be a cohesive unit.

Once the eggs are in the pan, they take no more than 5 minutes to set up. In fact, you may want to get bread toasted and any other side dishes or sauces ready before you begin poaching.

Don’t overthink it. If you screw up the first few, who cares?

Some of my favorite poached egg companions are roasted potatoes, a toasted English muffin, a salad of mixed greens or an ad hoc green sauce.

Poached Eggs

Ingredients:

4 cups cold water

1 teaspoon white or rice vinegar

1 teaspoon salt

4 cold large eggs (1 to 2 per serving)

Directions:

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Place the water, vinegar and salt in a shallow saucepan or a 10- or 12-inch skillet. Bring the water to a bare simmer, about 190 F; you’ll notice tiny bubbles just beginning to emerge.

Crack the eggs one at a time into a ramekin or shallow teacup (or an egg cup), then gently tip into the simmering water, making sure there’s space in between. Check the temperature; the water tends to cool by a few degrees when you add a few eggs. Wait until the temperature returns to 190 F before setting a timer. Cook until the yolks are firmed up ever so slightly and the whites are opaque, 4 to 5 minutes.

With a slotted spoon, remove the eggs one at a time to a paper towel-lined plate.

Serve with your favorite fixings.

What to read next