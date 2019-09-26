Linda Pressley had spent 36 years collecting varieties of hosta until she had 275 different kinds spread throughout the shaded yard of her Millersville home. There were blue-hued hosta and hosta with painterly strokes of green and white. There were giant hosta and mini hosta.
Then, she and her husband, Jim, decided it was time to move on from their three-story home and all of the maintenance it required. They moved to Homestead Village in East Hempfield Township. There, crews would mow their lawn and wash their windows, and Pressley had the freedom to design the garden beds surrounding their home. One problem: There wasn’t room for 275 types of hosta.
“We were downsizing our garden far more than our house,” Linda Pressley says.
Moving gives a chance to start anew, but most gardeners have at least one favorite plant they can’t leave behind. Early fall is a good time to move plants, allowing them time to get established in their new home before the damaging cold arrives.
What to take
Choosing what to take from a garden is as personal as deciding what to take from inside the house.
For Laura and Gordon Griffith, who moved to their Manor Township home five years ago, they first thought about plants big enough to provide privacy like arborvitae, holly trees and a black lace elderberry.
Then, they picked favorites — a clethra (also known as summersweet) that came from Laura’s grandfather in New Hampshire, lilacs that took years to bloom and raspberry canes the couple has moved at least five times.
Linda Pressley spent time watching the sunlight at her new home. She selected hosta that wouldn’t mind the transition from a tree-shaded property to a sunnier environment.
Then she picked plants she couldn’t live without, had special significance or were rare. They included: hosta “Freedom,” to remind her of granddaughter Aviva Freedom; hosta “My Friend Nancy,” which came from a dear friend; and hosta “Diana Remembered,” named after the late Princess Diana.
What to leave behind
Consider what’s worth your time and effort to move.
Gordon Griffith didn’t want to dig the large roots of their asparagus plants. So at each home they’ve always planted new asparagus.
Pressley decided not to take plants she could easily find, were grown by friends or were inexpensive.
When planting is delayed
Even the experts sometimes have to scramble to handle an upcoming move.
Near Hallam, York County, the county conservation district and Penn State Cooperative Extension office, had turned the landscaping around their offices from turfgrass into demonstration gardens. Now surrounding the building are nearly 300 native plants chosen to harness runoff after storms, create habitat for wildlife and reduce the use of fertilizers and pesticides.
The offices are moving in December, and so will the gardens. However, the group won’t be allowed to plant at the new space until the real estate transaction is settled, says Diana Adrosky, who maintains the gardens. That won’t happen for a year, so the team behind the gardens have a plan home gardeners can follow. They moved some plants to other sites temporarily. They held a sale a few weeks ago and sold more than 1,800 plants.
The delay in planting is disappointing, Adrosky says, but the group is using the extra time to learn more about the amount of sun on each garden bed and analyzing the soil for pH and nutrients so they can put the right plants in the right spots.
The Pressleys moved into their new home in January, not the best time to plant outdoors. Their real estate agent gave them a tip: Remove what they want to take with them before their house went on the market. Then possible buyers wouldn’t fall in love with a plant that would later disappear.
So Linda Pressley dug up her favorite hostas in late summer, plus a few ferns, trillium and a spigelia, potted them in black plastic pots and moved them into their new, warm garage. The plants were watered through the winter. In the meantime, Pressley tested the soil and amended with compost.
An unseasonably warm spell that February encouraged her beloved dwarf hostas to sprout in a trough planter inside the garage. Anxious to plant her new garden, Pressley moved the planter outside. Unfortunately, when temperatures dipped back to normal, all of them died.
She waited to plant the rest in the new garden beds. When temperatures warmed up and the ground thawed enough to be worked in late March and early April, she planted.
When to plant
Early spring, when the plant is still dormant, is a good time to transplant. And early fall is a good time as well. Some plants, like spring-blooming bulbs (tulips and daffodils), need the cold of winter to bloom in the spring.
When planting in the fall, Adrosky shared these tips from Penn State Cooperative Extension:
- Do not fertilize because this encourages new growth that can be damaged by frost.
- Choose a cool overcast day or an evening for transplanting. Sun and wind can dry out roots, so keep the roots damp until ready to plant.
- If the plant has a bare root, soak in a bucket of water for at least an hour. If the plant is root-bound, open roots with your fingers or a root hook so that the roots don’t encircle the plant and eventually choke it.
- Trim off dead or damaged roots and stems.
- Dig a hole a bit larger than the root ball and fill it with water. Let the water drain.
- Place some soil in the bottom of the hole and be sure to place the plant at the appropriate depth and fill with soil about halfway. Water again.
- Other than a few inches of compost, amending or fertilizing your soil is not recommended or necessary for native plants. Simply use the soil dug from the hole.
- Fill the hole, tamp down and water again to help eliminate any air pockets around roots. Make sure no roots are above-ground and the plant isn’t planted too deep.
- Continue to water as needed until established.
- Watch for new growth. Don’t be surprised if it takes a year or more for the transplants to reach their peak.
- Some plants are hard to find in the fall. If you have enough advance notice before a move, wait until a plant blooms and fades before digging it up.
Going back for more
Depending on your relationship with the buyers of your former home and the legal paperwork, going back for plants might be an option.
The Griffiths are friends with the buyers of their last home. When they spend time together at the home and look at the plants, it’s easy to suggest that one needs to be divided. If it is divided, they can take half back to their new home.
It’s not always this easy. One option could be to include plants in the agreement of sale or exclude plants that will be moved. This allows sellers to avoid problems over plants before settlement, says Leanne Skoloda, a Realtor with Re/Max Pinnacle.
“I have had several clients in the past who have plants that were given to them by grandparents and wanted to take with to their new home,” she says.
Sometimes, paperwork isn’t necessary. When Linda Pressley was chatting with the buyer of her house, the new owner invited her back in case she wanted more plants.
“I got more hostas,” she says.