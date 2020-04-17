Stay-Put Cooking is a frequent kitchen dispatch while you're stuck at home social distancing. Check out the archive for more tips and tricks.

Nutella lovers, perk up your ears – there’s a way to make a close approximation of the real thing at home. Although the homespun version will never be as uber silky as the stuff on the shelves, it’s an impressive facsimile that doubles as a super fun kitchen project.

The glossy Italian paste with a worldwide cult following is by definition made with hazelnuts. But in the spirit of the quarantine, I say hazelnuts, shmazelnuts. As much as I love the buttery flavor of a filbert (which grow abundantly in the Pacific Northwest), it also comes wrapped in a tightly bound skin, which takes some effort to remove. The walnut, as it turns out, requires none of this extra maneuvering and is a very respectable stand-in.

The key to this kitchen hack is in ensuring that your nuts are as finely ground and buttery as possible before you even consider adding the other ingredients. Luckily for nut butterers, this is attainable with a food processor or high-powered stand blender. You grind in stages, and you’ll notice how quickly the nuts transform from meal to something akin to peanut butter.

Although I have not tested this recipe using peanuts or other popular nuts such as pecans or cashews, I think it’s worth experimenting. But I have tested it with a variety of sweeteners and can report that powdered sugar yields the smoothest texture. Although most flavorful, honey makes for a grainier butter.

Once the butter is set up after some chill time in the refrigerator, the texture is reminiscent of ganache, the heavenly chocolate and cream filling used in cakes and a variety of pastries. Personally, I like spreading it on toast – any kind will do – for a late afternoon snack or an indulgent breakfast. And yes, the butter loves fruit – try it with a sliced banana or pear or a handful of berries on top.

Who said brunch at home couldn’t be fun?

Chocolate Nut Butter

Adapted from "PNW Veg" by Kim O’Donnel.

Makes 1 heaping cup.

Ingredients:

1 cup unsalted walnuts or hazelnuts

2 ounces unsweetened chocolate

5 tablespoons powdered sugar

Large pinch of salt

5 tablespoons neutral oil

Directions:

Toast the nuts in a skillet over medium heat until warmed through and ever-so-slightly golden, 8 to 10 minutes. (no black spots, please) Plan B: place on a sheet pan and toast in a 400 F oven for 10 to 15 minutes.

Transfer the nuts to a bowl and cool slightly. (For hazelnuts, transfer to a dish towel, cover and roll nuts back and forth to loosen the skins.)

Place the nuts in a food processor or high-powered blender and finely grind into a meal using the pulse function. Scrape down the sides of the bowl, then grind the meal into butter. Process for 1 minute continuously. Scrape the sides of the bowl and repeat two more times, for a total of 3 minutes. The nuts should clump together and resemble a thick nut butter.

Melt the chocolate in a double boiler or for about 30 seconds in the microwave. Add the melted chocolate, sugar and salt to the nuts and process for 1 minute. Scrape the sides of the bowl, add the oil and process for 1 minute. The texture should be both viscous and slightly oily and will seem more like a thick sauce than a spread. Don’t worry.

Transfer the mixture to a glass jar with a lid and refrigerator for 60 to 90 minutes to firm up into a spreadable consistency.

Spread on toast or stir into cut-up fruit. Keeps well in the refrigerator for up to 4 weeks.