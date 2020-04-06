Stay-Put Cooking is a frequent kitchen dispatch while you're stuck at home social distancing. Check out the archive for more tips and tricks.

Maybe in your pre-pandemic life, when you could pop into a grocery store anytime, even for one item, your running list of grocery staples included a jar of prepared pasta sauce for a quick and easy, heat-it-and-eat-it supper. And maybe now, in our fourth week of quarantine, that go-to jar has disappeared from store shelves.

This does not mean that pasta night has to be cancelled, too.

The pivot is to go old school and make your own sauce, starting with a can (or carton) of whole or crushed tomatoes.

Minimally processed, shelf-stable tomatoes are as close to fresh as it gets and they are a blank slate, inviting you to put your own saucy spin on things. Not to worry; there’s nothing complicated or fancy here. Shelf-stable tomatoes require little of your time and just a few ingredients, which you may already have on hand.

Next time you find yourself in the tomato sauce aisle, you’ll notice the various options for shelf-stable tomatoes: Whole, crushed, diced and puree. It’s completely cook’s preference; some argue that whole tomatoes are more flavorful (but you may want to blitz in a blender to slightly puree); others like the slightly chunky texture of crushed. There’s an appeal to the light-weight carton, which is easy to carry and stack on a shelf.

Below, a template to get you started. Think of this as a road map and not the only route. There as many ways to prepare pasta sauce as there are cooks, so have fun as you discover your own recipe.

Basic Tomato Sauce

Ingredients:

One 28-ounce can or 26-ounce carton of shelf-stable tomatoes

3 tablespoons olive oil and/or unsalted butter

2 garlic cloves, smashed and peeled

Salt to taste: if the tomatoes contain no salt, add about ½ teaspoon.

Ground black pepper to taste

Add-on options: 2 to 4 fresh basil leaves; ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes; ½ teaspoon dried oregano

Directions:

Warm the olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the garlic, tilting the pan until coated with the oil, adjusting the heat as needed to prevent burning. Cook for about 30 seconds. Add the tomatoes, crushing with a wooden spoon as needed, and cook uncovered over low heat until the fat becomes visible on the surface of the sauce, 15 to 20 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and taste, adding more as needed. Add any of the optional add-ons a minute or two before removing from the heat.

Variation: Omit the garlic and start with ½ medium onion, finely chopped and a slice of pancetta (or another kind of unsmoked pork), finely chopped, then add the tomatoes and red pepper flakes.

Tomato Sauce with Anchovies

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons olive oil

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

4 anchovy fillets, rinsed, patted dry and coarsely chopped

One 28-ounce can or 26-ounce carton of shelf-stable tomatoes

½ teaspoon dried oregano

Salt to taste: Check the salt on your packaging and season accordingly. Also note that anchovies are naturally salty.

Ground black pepper to taste

Garnish: Chopped fresh parsley

Directions:

Heat the olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat and add the garlic, stirring to prevent from burning. Move the pan off heat and add the anchovies, mashing them with a fork until they start to dissolve.

Return the pan to the heat, add the tomatoes, crushing with a wooden spoon as needed. Add the oregano and season with salt and black pepper as needed. Lower the heat to medium-low and cook uncovered until heat until the fat becomes visible on the surface of the sauce, 15 to 20 minutes, occasionally stirring. Garnish with parsley.

Ground meat sauce

Ingredients:

1 to 1 ½ pounds ground meat - a combination of beef, pork and/or veal (ground turkey, although leaner and less flavorful, also works)

¾ to 1 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

3 to 4 garlic cloves, minced

½ medium carrot, peeled and minced

1 teaspoon dried oregano or thyme

4 ounces red wine of choice (optional)

One 28-ounce can or 26-ounce carton of shelf-stable tomatoes

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Heat a heavy-bottomed pot and add ground meat, allowing it to completely brown, at least five minutes. Add salt and stir. Transfer to a bowl and set aside for later.

Add the oil and heat, tilting the pot until it coats the surface. Add onions and cook over medium heat until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and carrot and cook for an additional 2 to 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the dried herbs and wine (if using); cook wine until reduced by half. Stir occasionally to minimize sticking. Add tomatoes and stir to combine. Bring sauce to a boil, then reduce heat and cook, uncovered, until the fat becomes visible on the surface of the sauce, about 20 minutes.

Return the meat to pot and stir to combine. Cover pot and cook for an additional 30 minutes. Season with salt and pepper as needed.