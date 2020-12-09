How does a jelly doughnut sound about right now? Starting Friday, the winter holiday season kicks off with Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights. In addition to lighting a Menorah candelabra, Jews around the world celebrate with all manner of fried goodies, a nod to the oil lamp that burned bright for eight days.

Better known as sufganiyot in Israel, where they are ubiquitous at this time of year, these hole-less fritters are fun to make at home. Like a Lancaster County fasnacht, the dough is lightly sweetened and leavened with yeast, but that's where the similarities end; sufganiyot are made without potatoes or lard and have a lighter texture that is more reminiscent of a beignet.

Over the years, I have become partial to downsizing my sufganiyot to something more bite-sized (ok, two bites) to minimize the effects of the dreaded fried dough stomach bomb.

Far from difficult, this is a project well suited for a few sets of helping hands. If time is an issue, consider making the recipe in stages, first by letting the dough slowly rise overnight in the refrigerator, then frying the next day. While you continue to fry, your partner can fill the fritters with jam in assembly-line fashion.

Like most fried treats, sufganiyot are best eaten the same day, but there is something to be said for polishing off a day-old fritter with morning coffee. Store those beauties in paper if possible to minimize the moisture created by plastic.

SUFGANIYOT (ISRAELI JELLY DOUGHNUTS)

In the early years of my food writing career, I got schooled in Jewish foodways through the scholarship and wisdom of writers like Gil Marks. A food historian as well as the author of several seminal cookbooks, Marks died in 2014. His book “The World of Jewish Desserts,” from which this recipe is adapted, includes an entire chapter on fried pastries.

Adapted from “The World of Jewish Desserts” by Gil Marks.

Makes 12 to 24 pieces, depending on size.

Ingredients:

1 1/4-ounce package active dry yeast (or 2 1/4 teaspoons)

4 tablespoons granulated sugar, plus sugar for rolling

1 cup water or milk, warmed to 105 F

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 egg yolks

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg (optional)

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, very soft, plus more for greasing

3 to 4 cups neutral oil

1/2 to 1 cup seedless jam (such as plum, apricot, raspberry, cherry) or citrus curd

Directions:

Sprinkle the yeast and 1 teaspoon of the sugar over the warmed water or milk and stir with a fork to dissolve. Cover with a towel until foamy, 5 to 10 minutes.

Generously grease a large bowl.

Mix the dough by hand in a large bowl or in a stand mixer with a paddle attachment.

Start with the flour. To that, add the yeast mixture, egg yolks, salt, spices, butter and the remaining 3 tablespoons, 2 teaspoons of sugar.

Mix until the dough just comes together and beginning to look hydrated.

Knead until the butter is completely integrated and the dough is springy and elastic. By hand: Turn out dough onto a lightly floured work surface and knead for about 5 minutes. In a stand mixer: Keep the machine going for about 2 minutes, stopping to scrape the sides of the bowl as needed.

Place dough in the greased bowl, cover with plastic and place in a warm, draft-free spot until doubled, about 90 minutes. Plan B: Place in the refrigerator and let rise overnight.

To roll the dough, dust work surface with flour. (For refrigerated dough, let dough come to room temperature, about 30 minutes, before rolling.)

With your hands, press dough and rotate in circular fashion, until you arrive at 1/4-inch thickness. Using a 3-inch biscuit cutter, cut out circles.

Plan B: Cut the dough into 3-inch pieces and roll into balls.

Cover with a cloth towel and let rise until doubled in size, about 1 hour.

Meanwhile, pour the oil into a heavy-bottomed pot or wok and heat until very hot, about 375 F.

Line a surface with newspaper or paper towels and place a rack on top.

Using a slotted spoon, gently drop dough, in batches, into hot oil. When golden brown, turn dough on other side. Cook time varies depending on size; bite-sized fritters should cook in about 2 minutes. Lift out of the oil with slotted spoon and transfer to rack.

Let oil return to 375 F in between batches.

Using a paring knfe, make a slit on the side of each fritter and fill with jam or curd of choice until it just begins to ooze. Roll into a bowl of granulated sugar until coated. Best eaten the same day.