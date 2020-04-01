Stay-Put Cooking is a daily kitchen dispatch while you're stuck at home social distancing. Check out the archive for more tips and tricks.

I was about to say that east coasters don’t really know much about cornbread, at least until they fall in love with someone who does. And that someone would probably be southern in body, mind or spirit.

But really, it’s not just east coast folk who associate cornbread with a sweet roll or some kind of muffin-y thing (appalling to any southerner). It’s the folks in the western states, in fly-over country and up in New England who, until they fall in love with someone who lived in and breathed the air of cornbread nation, do not know what they do not know.

It’s like when Pennsylvanians try to explain a cheesesteak to an unknowing outsider – the significance of the roll, the meat and cheese ratio and why it’s glorious to eat one in the car with the windows rolled up.

When you fall hard for your southerner, you see that cornbread is more than decidedly unsweet baked cornmeal. You learn how to use it as a utensil, shoveling beans, greens and maybe pulled pork on top. Or mopping up a runny fried egg or whatever juices you’ve got lingering on your plate.

You understand that cornbread is for any time, any day, but that stale cornbread is just waiting to be fried with a little butter for breakfast, and that it may inspire poetry, or maybe a song.

You need no more convincing, especially now in these quarantined times, when you and everyone you know needs every last crumb from the Comfort Files. This is a dish for now, even if you’re not in love with a southerner. Because now there are no state lines that divide us; we are all wading in the river, waiting for answers.

Skillet Cornbread

Excerpted from "The Meat Lover’s Meatless Cookbook" by Kim O’Donnel.

Makes 6 servings.

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups cornmeal (preferably stone ground, which yields more character)

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon sugar (optional)

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 egg, beaten lightly

1 ½ cups buttermilk (Plan B: 1 ½ cups milk + 1 ½ tablespoons lemon juice or white vinegar)

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 450 F.

In a medium bowl, stir together the cornmeal, salt, baking soda, baking powder and sugar (if using.)

Place the butter in an oven-proof skillet and heat until butter just begins to bubble, 3 to 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, stir together the egg and the dry ingredients, followed by the buttermilk, until well blended.

Remove the skillet from the oven and immediately pour the batter on top of the sizzling butter. Return to the oven. Bake until golden on top, 15 to 20 minutes.

Slice cornbread into wedges and dig in.