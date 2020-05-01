Stay-Put Cooking is a frequent kitchen dispatch while you're stuck at home social distancing. Check out the archive for more tips and tricks.

If you’re dreaming of pesto made from the basil fresh from your garden, dream on. It’s gonna be a while. While you pine, I mean wait, for basil’s return, you can scratch that pesto itch with kale. That’s right; kale, the cool-weather leafy green better known in stews and other hearty fare, makes exceptional pesto.

In fact, its heft is an advantage, resulting in a deep-flavored sauce that keeps well. It’s as good and possibly even a more versatile flavor zipper upper than basil – in addition to pasta, pizza dough and grilled cheese sandwiches, kale pesto partners beautifully with roasted sweet potatoes, winter squash and red peppers, as well as white beans and chickpeas, as you’ll discover in the pasta recipe below.

A few kitchen notes:

The kale needs to be cooked so that it softens and can be easily pureed.

To avoid burning your palms, make sure you cool the cooked kale in cold water before squeezing it dry.

You can cook the pasta in the same water as the kale. Check water levels and replenish as needed.

The pesto is plenty rich without the cheese. Do try it before adding the cheese.

Kale Pesto

Adapted from "The Meat Lover's Meatless Celebrations" by Kim O'Donnel.

Makes about 1 cup pesto.

Ingredients:

4 cups water

1 ½ teaspoons salt

4 cups lacinato (aka Tuscan or dinosaur) kale, stemmed and chopped coarsely

2 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed

¼ cup unsalted walnuts, almonds or pine nuts

½ cup olive oil

½ cup grated Parmesan (optional)

Directions:

Bring the water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Add 1 teaspoon of the salt, then add the kale. Cook uncovered until tender, about 10 minutes.

Remove the kale and cool under cold running water. With your hands, squeeze as much water out of the kale as possible; you’ll end up with a green ball about the size of a tennis ball.

Place the garlic, walnuts and remaining ½ teaspoon of salt in the bowl of a food processor and process until well blended and the nuts are ground. Add the kale and process until well blended; the mixture may even look a little dry. Add the oil and blend. The mixture should be glistening. Add the nutmeg if using (it brightens the flavor of the pesto).

Transfer to a small bowl and stir in the cheese (if using) and the black pepper to taste.

Pesto keeps well in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a week.

Kale Pesto Pasta

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons unsalted butter or olive oil

1 cup finely chopped onion

1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas or white beans, drained and rinsed (or 1 ½ cups cooked)

1 ½ teaspoons salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

12 ounces short pasta of choice

1/3 cup kale pesto

Optional garnish: grated Parmesan or pecorino cheese

Directions:

Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Add the butter, tilting the pan to coat. Add the onion and cook until soft and translucent, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in the chickpeas and cook until heated through, about 3 minutes. Taste the chickpeas for seasoning, and add ½ teaspoon of the salt, along with the pepper. Transfer to a serving bowl.

Meanwhile, cook the pasta. Bring a large pot of water to a boil (or return the pot of the kale water to a boil) and add the remaining 1 teaspoon of the salt. Add the pasta and cook according to the package instructions. Drain, reserving about 1 cup of the pasta water (you may use little or none of it).

Transfer the pasta the serving bowl with the pesto. Stir everything together until the pasta is well coated. If the sauce seems thick, gradually add a few spoonfuls of pasta water to loosen it. Taste for seasoning, adding more salt or pepper as needed.

Serve hot, garnished with a sprinkling of cheese.

