In 2017, San Francisco Bay area writer Emily Kaiser Thelin published "Unforgettable," a combination cookbook and memoir of Paula Wolfert. A culinary doyenne who introduced Americans to Moroccan cookery as well as many ingredients and foodways of the Mediterranean, Wolfert penned eight cookbooks, including "The Food of Morocco." Since 2013, Wolfert has lived with dementia. The mission behind Thelin’s compilation was to put down Wolfert’s story before it became too late.

The present moment is a precious pearl for people living with dementia, and in some ways syncs up with what so many of us are feeling under the time warp of the coronavirus quarantine. We have no control over when life will resume its normal pace – whatever that is. We’ve lost track of what day it is or for how long we’ve been holed up, and so the one thing we’ve got is today. And today, we can cook a pot of greens and bulgur in 30 minutes, and dinner will be delicious.

Thelin, who’s a longtime friend (as is Wolfert), graciously agreed to share this recipe, which has become a staple in our house. It’s a chance to practice the chiffonade knife trick recently share in this series, and an invitation to eat one, two, four kinds of hearty greens, which are all fair game in this dish. If you can't find harissa, the fiery North African chile paste, don't despair. It is optional but wonderful, but in its absence, consider a few teaspoons of tomato paste mixed with a teaspoon each of cumin, coriander and caraway.

If you’ve never had the pleasure, bulgur refers to whole, hulled wheat kernels (also known as wheat berries) that are steamed, dried and ground, a ready-to-eat grain after a short soak. In this case, the bulgur steams under the cloak of the massaged greens and a paper towel, an unconventional but playful trick that works like a champ.

Bulgur with Blended Greens

Excerpted with permission from “Unforgettable: The Bold Flavors of Paula Wolfert’s Renegade Life” by Emily Kaiser Thelin.

Makes 4 servings.

Ingredients:

1 pound flavorful leafy greens, such as Russian kale, Swiss chard, collard greens, beet and/or turnip greens, or a combination, stemmed and cut into thin ribbons (chiffonade)

1 cup chopped onion (from about 1 medium)

1 cup medium or coarse-grind bulgur

1/4 cup olive oil

Garlic paste from 2 or 3 garlic cloves and 1 teaspoon salt

Optional: 2 to 3 teaspoons red pepper paste, such as harissa

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon mild red pepper flakes

About 1/2 cup water

Optional garnishes: 1 to 2 thinly sliced green onions and lemon wedges

Directions:

In a large, deep saucepan with a tight-fitting lid, combine the greens, onion, bulgur, olive oil, garlic paste, pepper paste (if using), black pepper and red pepper flakes. Using your hands, massage well to moisten the bulgur with the greens. (The greens will shrink in volume considerably.) Add the water a few tablespoons at a time, massaging it in between additions, until the mixture is moist but not wet; you may not need all of the water.

Lay a paper towel over the greens and cover with the lid. Place over medium-low heat and cook until the bulgur is just tender, about 30 minutes. Serve hot, at room temperature or cold, garnished with the green onions or lemon wedges.

