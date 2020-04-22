Stay-Put Cooking is a frequent kitchen dispatch while you're stuck at home social distancing. Check out the archive for more tips and tricks.

Like many of you, my quarantined mind frequently travels to happier, mask-free moments. Just the other day, I imagined myself back in Maui, where a few Decembers ago we rented a house with our dear friends Stephanie and Sebastiano. “Seba,” as he’s known, is originally from Italy and a very good cook, and whether he realizes it or not, has taught me a thing or two.

After stocking up at a nearby supermarket overflowing with tropical produce, Seba offered to cook dinner on our first night. He decided on polpettine, the tender two-bite-sized meatballs that he learned from his time in Rome. He insisted that we soak breadcrumbs in milk, an old-school trick that was new to me. My experience eating meatballs was one of Philadelphia-style boulders that my mom overcooked and sometimes burned.

To the ground beef, he added minced onion, fresh parsley, some grated Parmesan and the milk-soaked breadcrumbs (which I remember making from sliced bread that we toasted, then pulverized). He rolled out a few dozen balls and cooked them until brown. We ate them with crusty bread and a beautiful green salad, not al sugo (in tomato sauce). They were tender and light, and I stored the milk-and-breadcrumb trick into a mental file because you never know when you’ll be cooped up during a pandemic and hankering for a batch of polpettine.

The thing I’ve come to appreciate about polpettine is their generous nature; a pound of ground meat yields about 18 balls, give or take a few, which means dinner for three or four, or plenty for leftovers.

Polpettine are flexible: You can use any kind of ground meat – beef, lamb, pork, turkey, veal – or make your own mixture based on what you have on hand. Keep in mind that ground turkey is quite lean and may need the extra fat of an egg or maybe even a little oil to keep from drying out.

Polpettine are easy going: You can cook them like Seba did, in a skillet on top of the stove, or you can roast them in a 400 F oven, a method which I’ve come to prefer. You can let them swim in tomato sauce or you can serve them solo, with your favorite grain or maybe on a bun.

A note on the breadcrumbs: I usually make my own but my stash in the freezer was running low. While rummaging the depths of the freezer, I found a few random hamburger buns from last summer. I did a quick defrost in the microwave then toasted the buns in a 300 F oven until they were stiff. After they cooled, I tore the buns into small pieces and blitzed in a food processor until they were crumbs.

Even though the buns were toasted, they are still considered “fresh” breadcrumbs because they were used as soon as they were pulverized and not toasted a second time.

Polpettine

Ingredients:

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

¾ cup untoasted (fresh) breadcrumbs

3 tablespoons milk (Add more milk if used toasted breadcrumbs)

1 pound ground meat of your choice

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan or pecorino cheese

1 clove garlic

½ cup finely chopped onion (optional)

1 teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

For leaner meat like chicken and turkey, add 1 egg, lightly beaten and 1 tablespoon oil

Directions:

Place the breadcrumbs in a small bowl and pour the milk on top. Stir until mixed. The mixture should be damp but not sopping wet. Let sit and soften for a few minutes.

Place the remaining ingredients in a large bowl. With your hands (my preference is to use gloves), mix until the seasonings are evenly distributed, then add the breadcrumbs, working into the mixture.

Using a 1/8-cup measure, shape the meat into balls and arrange onto a pan with an inch in between.

Preheat the oven to 400 F and roast until brown on one side, about 15 minutes. Turn onto the second side and cook for another 5 to 10 minutes (turkey typically needs just 5 additional minutes).

If serving in a tomato sauce, transfer the balls to a pot of simmering sauce and cover. Cook over low heat to marry the flavors, about 15 minutes. For tomato sauce details, check out this recent SPC post: How to make tomato sauce three ways.