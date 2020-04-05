The Jewish celebration of Passover begins this Wednesday, April 8, whether the COVID-19 pandemic likes it not. Also known as Pesach, Passover commemorates the freedom of enslaved Israelite people and their exodus from Egypt. It is a moving biblical story rich in culinary symbolism, and it is traditionally an auspicious time to celebrate at the table.

One of the most widely practiced traditions is abstaining from chametz, which includes grains such as wheat, rye, barley, oats and spelt, that have been in contact with water within 18 minutes and therefore are considered leavened. It is a symbolic reference to the exodus in which the Israelites escaped their homes before their bread could rise. Although made from wheat, matzo is an unleavened cracker that fills these requirements and eaten throughout Passover.

Here, the cracker becomes a noodle of sorts for a take on lasagna, incorporating peppery spring greens such as arugula. When I originally developed this recipe eight years ago, I did it with Kosher for Passover ingredients in mind. Cottage cheese, mozzarella and parmesan are all available kosher for Passover, but in this pandemic year, they may be more difficult to find.

Because of social distancing, Jews around the world are faced with two options for the traditional Seder feast held on the first (and sometimes second) night of the weeklong observance — gather virtually via video call or prepare smaller gatherings without visitors. Either way, the traditions will go on and the food will delight.

ARUGULA MATZO LASAGNA

Excerpted from “The Meat Lover's Meatless Celebrations” by Kim O'Donnel.

Makes 6 to 8 servings.

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 small onion, finely chopped (about 1/2 cup)

6 cloves garlic, 3 minced and 3 sliced thinly

1/2 medium carrot, peeled and very finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano or thyme

2 tablespoons white wine of choice (optional)

1 (23- to 28-ounce) container tomato puree

1/2 teaspoon salt, plus more to taste

Ground black pepper

2 bunches arugula, washed and spun dry (about 8 cups)

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/4 cup unsalted walnuts

1/2 cup 2% or full-fat cottage cheese

1/8 teaspoon grated nutmeg

8 unsalted egg matzos

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

12-16 ounces mozzarella cheese, sliced or shredded

Directions:

Make the tomato sauce: In a medium saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil over medium heat, then add the onion, cooking until slightly softened, about 3 minutes. Add the minced garlic and carrot, cooking for an additional 2 minutes. Add the dried herbs and wine (if using); cook until the wine is reduced by half. Stir occasionally to minimize sticking.

Add the tomato puree and stir to combine. Bring to a boil, then lower the heat, so the sauce can simmer over low heat. Cover and cook for about 20 minutes. Add salt to taste, keeping in mind that your tomato puree may have been packaged with salt. Keep warm. (If you are using prepared tomato sauce, heat until warmed through and keep covered until ready to assemble the lasagna.)

Make the arugula filling: Divide the arugula in half and place in two bowls.

Heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil in a skillet or wok over medium-high heat and half of the arugula, plus the 3 garlic cloves sliced thinly. With tongs, turn the arugula to coat it with the oil; it will wilt rather quickly. Cook for about 2 minutes.

Transfer the cooked arugula mixture to a food processor. Add the walnuts, red pepper flakes and 1/2 teaspoon of salt and blitz until blended. Add the uncooked arugula, the remaining 1 tablespoons of oil and process until the mixture resembles a puree.

Transfer to a bowl and measure out 1 cup. (If you have any leftover puree, store in an airtight container and use as a sandwich spread, over rice or with a fried egg. It’s a wonderful cook’s treat.)

Place the cottage cheese in the food processor and process until completely blended and smooth; it will look like sour cream. Spoon into the arugula puree and stir together until blended. Stir in the nutmeg.

Heat the oven to 350 F.

Spread a teaspoon of oil on the bottom of the baking dish. Wet each matzo on both sides under a slow trickle of warm water to moisten. Stack the damp matzos and cover with a damp paper towel.

Spoon enough tomato sauce onto the bottom of the baking dish to cover its surface. Place a layer of matzos side by side, so that they’re snug, on top of the sauce. With a rubber spatula, spread half of the arugula filling on top of the matzo, covering the surface. Add one-fourth of the mozzarella and Parmesan.

Create a new layer of matzo, and this time, spoon on enough tomato sauce to cover, followed by another one-fourth addition of each cheese.

For the third matzo layer, spread the remaining arugula filling on top, followed by another one-fourth addition of each cheese.

For the top layer, place the remaining two matzos, followed by the remaining marinara sauce, spread evenly. Top the whole thing off with the remaining cheese.

Cover with foil and bake until fork tender and bubbly, about 50 minutes. To brown the cheese, remove the foil and bake for an additional 10 minutes.

CHAROSET

Manheim Township resident Shelley Cohen Hershey shared her recipe for this traditional Seder side dish, which I adapted based on what I had on hand. Like her, I prefer a raw versus cooked charoset; feel free to add dried fruit and, of course, the white wine is optional. Charoset refers to the Hebrew word cheres, which means clay, symbolizing the mortar that the Jews used to build the houses of the Egyptian pharaohs. The honey is traditionally used as a binder, another reference to the mortar.

Ingredients:

3 apples, coarsely chopped (2 to 3 cups, depending on size), skin on

1/2 cup unsalted almonds, roughly chopped

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Zest of 1 lemon, chopped

Zest of 1 orange, chopped, and the juice of 1/2 orange

2 tablespoons white wine that you enjoy drinking (optional)

3 to 4 dried dates or figs, roughly chopped (or 1/4 cup raisins or currants)

Honey to taste

Directions:

Place all of the ingredients in a medium bowl and stir together until evenly distributed. Taste for sweetness and adjust as needed. Keeps well in the refrigerator for a few days.