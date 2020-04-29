Stay-Put Cooking is a frequent kitchen dispatch while you're stuck at home social distancing. Check out the archive for more tips and tricks.

Ramadan, the Muslim month of reflection and fasting, began last week and continues until May 23. Daily fasting is observed from sunrise to sunset, yet food plays a key role at the evening iftar meal. After a day without food or drink, light fare is the focus, as the body needs sustenance that is easy to digest rather than a huge feast. The fast may initially be broken with a few dates as a snack.

The date is the fruit of the date palm tree, an ancient desert plant native to the Middle East. It’s oblong in shape and contains a slender, woody pit. Among 2,000-plus varieties, the flesh is typically thick and sweet; in fact, with a 55 percent sugar content, the date is literally one of the sweetest fruits on earth. However, due to its high fiber content, the date is considered a low-glycemic food. One hundred grams (about 4 pitted dates) can provide up to 50 percent of the daily recommended amount of fiber.

In recent years, I have become fond of dates for their energy boosting powers, particularly before working out. I’ve pulverized them with shredded coconut and sunflower seeds and shaped into balls, and yes, they’re delightful. Not until I had come across a recipe for madgooga (a reference to its pounded texture, presumably with a mortar and pestle) had I thought of seasoning the date paste with a trio of spices, a simple yet transformative addition.

The recipe comes from culinary historian Nawal Nasrallah, who came to the United States from her native Iraq in 1990. To absorb some of the sweetness of the dates, Nasrallah adds the sesame paste known as tahini, skillet-toasted flour and both walnuts and pistachios, she wrote in an email. The toasted flour, she said, “also binds the ingredients and gives the dessert a more complex flavor.” (Don’t despair if you’re wheat intolerant; almond flour or gluten-free all-purpose flour are both good substitutes.)

As per the directions, I shaped half of the seasoned date paste into a 7-inch circle and covered with walnuts. The remaining date paste went on top like a layer cake and was crowned with chopped pistachios for a dinner party-worthy presentation. On my next foray, I may shape the paste into balls and coat with the nuts so they look like truffles. On Day two, I could really taste the spices – cardamom, coriander and fennel – casting their aromatic powers and infusing the dates.

Whether or not you observe Ramadan, madgooga is a delightful and easy way to get acquainted with the amazing and versatile date. Plus, it’s a very fun word to say three times fast.

Madgooga

Excerpted with permission from “Delights from the Garden of Eden” by Nawal Nasrallah.

Ingredients:

½ cup flour of choice

½ teaspoon toasted aniseeds (Plan B: fennel seeds)

2 cups pitted dates

½ cup tahini

1 teaspoon ground cardamom

½ teaspoon coriander seeds, crushed with a mortar and pestle or the flat side of a knife

1/3 cup toasted walnut halves

¼ cup coarsely crushed pistachios

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Directions:

Place the flour in a dry skillet over medium heat and toast, stirring it constantly, until it starts to change color and emits a pleasant fragrance, about 5 minutes. Transfer flour to a bowl and let cool slightly.

Wipe the skillet clean and toast the aniseeds for about 1 minute. Remove from heat and place in a food processor.

Add the toasted flour, dates, tahini, cardamom and crushed coriander seeds. Process until the mixture forms a ball, about 2 minutes. You may need to stop and scrape the sides of the bowl more than once. Divide the date paste into two portions. Press one half onto a flat plate forming a 7-inch disk. Arrange the walnuts all over the surface.

Roll the remaining date paste into a 7-inch circle and place on top like a layer cake. Press the surface and sprinkle it with the pistachios.

Store covered with plastic or in a tin at room temperature.