Sleet, snow, leaky roof, heartbreak. Everyone needs a dish that refuels the proverbial tank and softens the edges of this thing we call life. For me, that culinary salve comes in the form of a chicken curry that I have turned to again and again over the past 20 years.

Although I can’t claim credit for the bright cilantro-based gravy that pops with fresh ginger (that’s Indian cooking doyenne Madhur Jaffrey’s magical doing), I know the recipe like the back of my hand. It’s a dish that has been with me since my early 30s, when I was single, living in Washington, D.C., and traveling wherever the muse took me. I made it for my then-boyfriend and his family in South Africa as shelter from his alcoholic storm. I made it for the guy who would become my husband — once I knew he was worthy. And when my dear friend Ravi, originally of Bangalore, India, was relocating to New Zealand with his Sangeeta, he requested “the curry” for his send-off supper. When we had friends for dinner just weeks before the pandemic, the curry came out for a spin. As much as I know this curry, the curry knows me, too. We’ve been through a lot together.

Curries number in the thousands and figure into several cuisines throughout Asia and the Indian diaspora. Sometimes they’re saucy; others are dry. They can be as spicy — or dialed down — as you wish. Like any good stew, a curry is complex, as in layered with flavor, the complete opposite of a one-note lollipop from the bank teller. No matter the curry, there is a vibrancy (you may even see the spices dance in the pot) and a soul to this kind of cooking, a life force that gives you exactly what you need when you need it. The rest is gravy.

This is the first installment in our three-part series on curry, which runs alternating Wednesdays through late March.

LEMONY CHICKEN CURRY WITH CORIANDER

Adapted from “Madhur Jaffrey Indian Cooking” by Madhur Jaffrey.

Makes about 4 servings.

Kitchen note: Do all chopping and prep before cooking. Having everything at the ready will simplify the stovetop preparation.

Ingredients:

2-by-1-inch hunk of fresh ginger, peeled and sliced

4 or 5 cloves garlic, chopped finely

1/2 fresh chile pepper of choice, seeded and diced (optional)

1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 teaspoon salt, plus more for seasoning

Ground black pepper for seasoning the chicken

5 tablespoons neutral oil

About 2 and 3/4 to 3 pounds chicken thighs and/or legs, skinned

2 bunches cilantro, cleaned and stemmed (about 2 cups), then finely chopped

2/3 cup water

Juice of 1/2 lemon, plus more for serving

Directions:

1. Pulverize the sliced ginger with 1/4 cup water in a mini chopper or a mortar and pestle, until pasty and somewhat blended. The ginger strings will remain; that’s OK.

2. Measure out the dry spices and place in a small prep bowl.

3. Pat the chicken dry with a paper towel and sprinkle salt and black pepper on both sides.

4. Place the oil in a heavy-bottomed pot and warm over medium-high heat. Add the chicken in batches (as needed) and brown on both sides, about 10 minutes, adjusting the heat as needed. Please note that the chicken will not be fully cooked. Transfer to a plate.

5. Lower the heat to medium and add the ginger-water mixture, which may foam upon contact with the pan. Vigorously stir with a wooden spoon, scraping any stuck bits from the bottom of the pan. Add the garlic, chile pepper (if using), spices and salt. The mixture will become pasty, which is a good thing.

6. Return the chicken and residual juices. Lay the cilantro on top like a green carpet. Add the lemon juice and water; if the liquid level seems low (below the chicken), gradually add more to meet the level of the chicken.

7. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low. Cover and cook at a simmer until the chicken is tender and starting to fall off the bone, about 45 minutes.

If you time it right, you can make a pot of rice while the curry cooks.

PROTEIN PLAN B

If chicken is not your thing, get the cilantro sauce experience by substituting fish or vegetables. You just need to make a few adjustments.

Fish version:

Use about 1 1/2 pounds of skinless firm-fleshed fish (swordfish, cod, halibut, bass are all good options) and cut into 2-inch pieces. Rather than brown the fish (as done with the chicken), we poach it in the sauce.

Prep all herbs and spices as directed in Step 1.

Reduce oil to 3 tablespoons. When oil is hot, add the ginger mixture and the garlic, then the spices.

Add the cilantro, the fish, water to just cover and fresh lemon juice (up to 1 lemon).

Cook over medium-low heat, so that you see tiny bubbles, and cook until fish is opaque, about 5 minutes.

If you like a thicker sauce, you can spoon out the fish and let the sauce reduce for 1 or 2 minutes, then spoon over the fish.

Veg version:

You want about 4 cups of starchy vegetables, such as winter squash, sweet potato or turnip. (Cauliflower florets work great, too.) Cut everything into 1-inch pieces.

Prep all the herbs and spices as directed in Step 1.

Reduce oil to 4 tablespoons.

Add 1 medium onion, thinly sliced into half-moons and cook until softened and maybe even a little crispy at the edges, about 8 minutes.

Add the ginger mixture, garlic, spices and get everything good and pasty.

Add the vegetables, stirring to coat, followed by the cilantro, lemon juice (up to 1 lemon’s worth) and up to 2 cups of water. Bring to a boil, then lower the heat to medium-low. Cover and cook until fork tender, about 35 minutes.