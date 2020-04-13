Stay-Put Cooking is a frequent kitchen dispatch while you're stuck at home social distancing. Check out the archive for more tips and tricks.

On Day eleventyseven of quarantine, you may be in the mood for a cookie. Or seven.

To scratch the itch, I’ve got a twist on an old-timey little number called a thumbprint that maybe you learned from your grandma or from hers. Thumbprint cookies are tidy little morsels made from all kinds of cookie dough, including peanut butter, vanilla-sugar and shortbread, with its signature thumbprint well in the center. Ever polish off a bunch of peanut butter cookies with a chocolate kiss in the middle? That’s a variation on the thumbprint. For this recipe, the filling focus is jam, and any kind will do.

The dough is a mix of ground oats, almonds and quinoa that’s sweetened with orange juice and maple syrup. There’s no need for eggs, dairy or flour, a nice change of cookie pace especially for the allergen-challenged eaters in your quarantine zone.

No almonds? No problem. Use walnuts instead. No maple? Try golden syrup.

Once all the dry ingredients are pulverized, the dough can be mixed by hand, which means you can hand over the controls to your favorite pint-sized people, especially when it comes time to fill each cookie with jewels of jam.

The beauty here lies in their imperfection – hand-spooned batter, hand-pressed centers, jam from the fridge. But when they come out of the oven, the world disappears and you are one with the jammy center, even just for a moment.

Jam-Dot Cookies

Makes about 2 dozen.

Excerpted from "The Meat Lover’s Meatless Celebrations" by Kim O’Donnel.

Ingredients:

1 cup whole or slivered roasted unsalted almonds

1 cup old-fashioned or quick-cooking oats (but not instant)

½ cup beige quinoa (or 2/3 cup quinoa flour)

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ cup neutral oil

½ cup maple syrup

½ cup orange juice (from about 2 oranges)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/3 to ½ cup of your favorite jam or marmalade, chilled

Directions:

Line 2 sheet pans with parchment paper.

Pulverize the almonds and oats in a food processor into a medium-coarse meal. Transfer to a medium bowl.

Grind the quinoa in an electric coffee or spice grinder until it looks powdery, like flour. (No such grinder? Try a mini chopper or heavy-duty blender instead.) Add to the almond mixture, followed by the cinnamon, and stir together until well blended.

In a separate bowl, stir together the oil, maple syrup, orange juice and vanilla.

With a rubber stirring spatula, incorporate the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients, stirring well. Cover with plastic and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Preheat the oven to 375 F.

Portion out the batter with a 1-tablespoon measure and arrange on the prepared pans, leaving space in between rows.

Using your thumb or the back of a spoon, make an indentation into the middle of each round. Fill the middle with ¼ teaspoon of jam or marmalade.

Bake until golden brown around the edges, about 22 minutes. With a lifting spatula, transfer the cookies to a cooling rack.

The cookies are slightly soft and moist and keep best in a metal tin for about 5 days.

