Stay-Put Cooking is a daily kitchen dispatch while you're stuck at home social distancing. Check out the archive for more tips and tricks.

Palak is the spinach and paneer is the cheese that make up this iconic Indian restaurant duo. Beloved for its spiced-but-not-spicy spinach “gravy” studded with cubes of mild fresh cheese, palak paneer is both cozy and nourishing, equally suited for vegetarians and aspiring eat-less-meatarians.

But this dish is also a great excuse to play with tofu. Yeah, I said it. Tofu. Both paneer and tofu are white, curd-like flavor chameleons, so the swap is seamless – plus, tofu is readily available in grocery stores (and a great dairy-free Plan B).

Like paneer, tofu is by nature squishy, which can send many first timers running in the opposite direction. I understand. But there are two things to help create a meatier, more toothsome experience: 1) Weighing the tofu down to press and remove much of its water, which makes it more porous and receptive to spice rubs and marinades; 2) roasting at high heat, which creates a crispy skin and texture that is reminiscent of similarly-sized savory bites, from tater tots to croutons.

For this dish, the tofu is coated in curry powder, but if the technique wins you over, the seasoning possibilities are endless, from plain salt and pepper with a barbecue sauce finish to Cajun spices and Old Bay seasoning. You might even – gasp – forget that you’re not eating meat!

A few things to keep in mind:

Like so many other ensemble dishes, do all of your chopping before cooking, as this comes together pretty quickly

Take care of the tofu first; in fact, it can be roasted a day in advance and then incorporated into the final dish.

If fresh spinach is hard to come by, Swiss chard is a great Plan B and so is frozen spinach.

Serve with rice pilaf or your favorite naan or pita, or straight out of the skillet.

Palak with Curry-Roasted Tofu

Inspired by a recipe for Indian Spinach with Fried Paneer from “Sourdough on the Rise” by Cynthia Lair.

Makes about 5 servings.

Ingredients: Curry-roasted tofu

1 14-ounce package extra firm or firm tofu packed in water, preferably organic or non-GMO

2 tablespoons neutral oil

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon garam masala or Madras curry powder

¼ teaspoon ground turmeric

Directions:

To press and drain the tofu, remove from the package, discard the water and place on a dinner plate. Set a small plate on top, then weigh down with a heavy object (like a can of tomatoes or jar of jam) to press and release the water. Let sit for 15 to 20 minutes. Pour off the water.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Preheat the oven to 450 F and line a sheet pan with parchment paper.

Slice the block of tofu in half horizontally. Cut each half into sixteen to twenty 1-inch cubes. Transfer the cubes to a bowl and the oil, salt and spices. Gently mix until the tofu is evenly coated.

Arrange the cubes in a single layer on the prepared pan. Roast for 15 minutes, then with tongs, turn the cubes to brown on a second side. Roast for an additional 15 minutes. The tofu will be golden and even slightly puffy.

Transfer to a bowl and set aside for serving.

Ingredients: Indian-spiced palak

3 tablespoons neutral oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped (about 1 ½ cups)

2 bunches fresh spinach or chard, washed and stemmed (about 8 cups) or two 10-ounce packages of frozen chopped spinach, thawed

1 medium jalapeno chile pepper, finely chopped

4 cloves garlic, very finely chopped

1 tablespoon minced or grated ginger (from a 1x1-inch peeled piece)

1 teaspoon garam masala or Madras curry powder

½ teaspoon ground turmeric

½ teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon salt, plus more as needed

2 plum tomatoes or 10 cherry tomatoes, finely chopped

2 to 3 tablespoons whole milk, heavy cream or coconut milk

Directions:

Place the spinach in a microwaveable bowl and steam until tender and wilted, about 2 minutes. Cool under running cold water. With your hands, squeeze as much water out of the greens as possible; you’ll end up with a green ball about the size of a baseball. Chop coarsely.

Plan B: Bring 6 cups water to a rolling boil in a large saucepan. Add 1/2 teaspoon of the salt. In batches, cook for 60 seconds, then immediately transfer to a bowl of ice water. Note: If using frozen spinach, thaw in a mesh strainer and run under warm water before squeezing it dry.

Heat a 10- to 12-inch skillet or wok over medium heat. Add the onion and cook until very soft and aromatic (but not burned), 10 to 12 minutes.

Stir in the chile pepper, garlic and ginger, cooking for about 1 minute. Add the spices and the salt, stirring until the onion mixture is coated. Stir in the chopped tomatoes, allowing their juices to release, about 1 minute. Stir in the chopped spinach, turning until coated, and taste for salt, adding more as needed.

Remove from the heat and stir in the milk and the roasted tofu. Return to the heat for about 30 seconds and serve hot.