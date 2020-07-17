Welcome to Cooking Skool, a four-week series designed for young cooks. Each week serves up three themed recipes and how-to videos. Your kitchen guide is LNP | LancasterOnline food writer Kim O’Donnel, who walks you through every step of the way. Together, we’ll try new things, get creative and learn some math, science and history in between. Belly up to the counter and join us for our kitchen adventure!

We know it has been a REALLY long time since you ate in the school lunchroom. It might even feel like forever. On the other hand, a long staycation means maybe you have had more time to whip up a few lunchtime concoctions. While many of you were home schooling, many adults (including yours truly) have been home working.

Lunch is my way to take a break, step away from a screen and recharge for the second part of my day. This week, we are serving up three of my favorite dishes for lunch, or even a late afternoon snack. On the menu: Hummus, Basil Pesto and Guacamole.

Check out last week's recipes and videos:

Guacamole is a dip or sauce made from avocados. It was invented by the Aztec people in ancient Mexico, where it was called ahuacamolli, which means avocado sauce.

Kool Tidbit:

The avocado is technically a fruit. In some parts of the world, it’s known as an “alligator pear,” probably because of its bumpy green skin. In Spanish it is known as “aguacate.”

Tool Kit:

Small bowl; medium bowl; sharp knife, large spoon, measuring spoons; fork; wooden spoon; hand-held citrus juicer or reamer, disposable gloves (if using fresh chile peppers).

Tips:

If you like chile peppers, make sure to wear disposable gloves, which protect you from capsaicin, the stuff located in the seeds that makes them spicy.

Two ways to tell if an avocado is ripe: 1) Lift the itty-bitty lid at the top of the avocado. If it comes off easily and you can see green, it’s good to go. 2) The avocado should be soft to the touch when you press it, but not mushy.

Guacamole

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Makes 4 to 6 servings.

Ingredients:

2 ripe avocados, halved, pitted and pulp cut into chunks or roughly mashed

1 small onion

1 medium lime

2 tablespoons cilantro leaves, roughly chopped

Optional: 1/2 jalapeno chile pepper or to taste, seeded and very finely chopped; 1/2 plum tomato, seeded and finely chopped

1 teaspoon salt, plus more to taste

Directions:

Cut the onion in half through the root. Remove the skin of one half. Wrap the other half and place in the refrigerator for another recipe. Chop the onion into really small pieces; ask for help as needed or use a mini-chopper to do the work. Place the onion in a small bowl.

Slice the lime in half and squeeze both halves by hand or with a hand-held juicer. You should have about 3 tablespoons of juice. Pour on top of the onion and let sit while you work on the avocados.

Slice the avocados in half, lengthwise and twist until you have two halves. One half will contain the pit. Stab it with your fork to yank it free. With a spoon, scoop out the flesh and place in the bowl.

With a fork or a wooden spoon, mash the avocado into smaller chunks.

Remove the cilantro leaves from the stems and tear with your hands or coarsely chop with a knife. Add to the avocado.

Do you like things a little bit spicy? Then it’s time to add a little fresh chile pepper. With a knife, cut the pepper in half crosswise, leaving the stem end intact. Use the bottom half and refrigerate the rest. Chop the pepper very finely, asking for help if needed. Transfer to the guacamole bowl.

If you’re using tomatoes, add them now. Pour the onions and lime juice on top, and add the salt. With your fork or wooden spoon, stir everything together until well mixed. Taste and add a few more pinches of salt if needed.

Eat right away with tortilla chips, inside a sandwich or with raw vegetables like bell peppers, carrots or snow peas.