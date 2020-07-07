Welcome to Cooking Skool, a four-week series designed for young cooks. Each week serves up three themed recipes and how-to videos. Your kitchen guide is LNP | LancasterOnline food writer Kim O’Donnel, who walks you through every step of the way. Together, we’ll try new things, get creative and learn some math, science and history in between. Belly up to the counter and join us for our kitchen adventure!

Like cars, humans need fuel, and the best time of day to “fill the tank” is in the morning, when our day is just getting started. Breakfast gives us energy and gets our bodies and minds on their way, whether it’s a school day or the weekend, even summer vacation. Cooking your own breakfast is a kool thing to learn and a skill that you will keep forever.

On the breakfast menu: Granola, French toast and Eggs, 2 Ways.

GRANOLA: Recipe

Kool Tidbit:

Granola was invented in the mid-1800s as “granula” and was made from an old version of graham crackers that were twice baked and really hard to chew.

Tool Kit:

Measuring cups and spoons, large bowl, 2 large spoons or stirring spatulas, small saucepan, roasting pan or rimmed cookie sheets, cutting board, parchment paper, potholders or oven mitts, storage container.

Tips:

When measuring out the honey, maple syrup and oil for heating, start with the oil. It will lubricate the inside of the measuring cup and make it easier to pour out the honey, which can be sticky and stubborn.

Chop the nuts in small batches and ask an adult for help if you need it.

What does neutral oil mean? For oil, neutral means no flavor. Examples are: sunflower, safflower, canola and vegetable oil.

Use the ingredients below as a guide and feel free to get creative and put your own spin on things. Allergic to nuts? No problem. Leave them out and add more pepitas or sunflower seeds.

Makes about 10 cups.

Ingredients:

4 cups old-fashioned rolled oats (do not use instant)

2 cups unsalted nuts: any combination of walnuts, almonds, pecans, pistachios or cashews, roughly chopped

1 cup dried fruit: any combination of raisins, cherries, cranberries, currants or blueberries

1 cup raw sunflower seeds

1/2 cup unsalted pepitas (aka pumpkin seeds)

1/2 cup raw sesame seeds

2 tablespoons ground flax seeds (optional, but good for your heart)

1/4-1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon and/or cardamom

1/4 cup neutral oil

1/4 cup honey

1/2 cup maple syrup

Directions:

Place the oats, chopped nuts, dried fruit, seeds and spices in a large bowl and with a big spoon or spatula, stir together until mixed.

Preheat the oven to 300 F and ask for help if you need it.

Line the bottom of a big roasting pan or a few rimmed cookie trays with parchment paper.

Measure the oil and place in a small saucepan. Continue with the honey, then the maple syrup. Place the pan on the stovetop and turn on the heat to the low setting. With the other spoon or spatula, stir until blended. Heat until the mixture is warmed through, about 1 minute. You might see teeny bubbles appear. Grab a potholder or hot pad and carry the pan by the handle (and ask for help if you need it). Carefully pour the syrup mixture over the oat mixture and stir with a spatula or big spoon until everything is well coated. It might not look like there is enough liquid to coat, but don’t worry, there is. It might take a few minutes to get everything coated. Take a break if you need to.

Pour the granola onto the prepared pan or trays and spread it evenly. You may need a partner for this: While one person holds the bowl, the other person can spoon out the granola.

Place in the oven and set your timer for 30 minutes.

With the potholder or hot pad, carefully remove from the oven and give everything a quick stir. If you’re using cookie trays, the granola might be done. (It’s done when golden and kind of shiny.)

If using a big roasting pan, carefully return to the oven and bake for 15 more minutes. Again, with a potholder, remove from the oven and let cool completely.

The granola will crisp up in about 30 minutes. Store in an airtight container.