Welcome to Cooking Skool, a four-week series designed for young cooks. Each week serves up three themed recipes and how-to videos. Your kitchen guide is LNP | LancasterOnline food writer Kim O’Donnel, who walks you through every step of the way. Together, we’ll try new things, get creative and learn some math, science and history in between. Belly up to the counter and join us for our kitchen adventure!

This week's menu: Granola, French Toast and Eggs, 2 Ways.

FRENCH TOAST

Kool Tidbit:

In France, French toast is called “pain perdu” (pronounced “pan pare-doo”), which means lost (or stale) bread. But the idea for soaking stale bread in milk and eggs and frying comes from ancient Rome, not France.

Tool Kit:

Medium bowl, shallow dish, whisk or fork; liquid measuring cup; measuring spoons; medium skillet; tongs or a flipper.

Tips:

Got bread but it isn’t quite stiff enough to mop up the French toast batter? Place on a tray in a single layer and leave it uncovered overnight. Plan B: You can toast the bread in a toaster or toaster oven, then let it completely cool before making the recipe.

FRENCH TOAST: Recipe

I like adding a little bit of fresh orange juice to my French toast batter, but if that doesn’t work for you, leave it out. Same thing goes for the cinnamon. For the dairy-free club, use your favorite unflavored nondairy milk instead of cow’s milk.

Ingredients:

2 eggs

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups milk of your choice

4 to 6 slices day-old bread: white, wheat, raisin, challah and sourdough are all good choices

2 to 4 tablespoons butter

A few squeezes of half an orange; 1/4 teaspoon of ground cinnamon (optional)

Topping ideas: Maple syrup, powdered sugar, blueberries, bananas, strawberries

Directions:

Place the eggs, sugar, vanilla, milk (and orange juice and cinnamon, if using) in a medium bowl. With a whisk or a fork, blend the mixture until the eggs are completely beaten.

Pour the mixture into a shallow dish. Place two pieces of bread in the mixture and let soak, 2 minutes per side.

Place a skillet on the stovetop and set the heat to medium. Add 2 tablespoons of butter and let it melt. With tongs or a fork, remove the bread, one slice at a time, from the batter, and let the extra liquid drip off.

Carefully lay the bread into the skillet and slightly lower the heat to keep the bread from burning. Fry until golden brown all over, 2 to 3 minutes per side.

Repeat for the remaining pieces of bread and add more butter as needed to fry.

Serve with any of your favorite toppings listed above.