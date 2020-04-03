Stay-Put Cooking is a frequent kitchen dispatch while you're stuck at home social distancing. Check out the archive for more tips and tricks.

Who would have thought six weeks ago there would such a thing as a virtual happy hour? But here we are, Week three of quarantine under our belts, looking forward to having cocktails with friends this weekend via Zoom. It’s not our first time and by the looks of the current pandemic curve, it certainly won’t be our last.

Even if you can’t share them through the screen, snacks, in my opinion, should still be served. In the spirit of staying put and using up what you’ve got on hand, I propose Fancy Toast. Here’s how it works:

Preheat the oven to 300 F. Slice whatever less-than-fresh bread you’ve got laying around, maybe about 1-inch thick, and place on a sheet pan. Put in the oven until dry and stiff, about 10 minutes.

While the bread is toasting, start scrounging the pantry for toppings. Check your condiment supply -- olives, canned anchovies, jarred artichokes, mustard, sriracha, canned white beans -- all those fun flavor zipper uppers that you always seem to have on hand but forget about. Then make your way through the fridge and see what's in that crisper drawer -- apples and pears make excellent toast toppers and love to play with cheese and tender greens, from herbs to watercress. Oranges and lemons are useful for their rinds, aka zest, which spritz up chopped olives or smoked fish. Even an egg, boiled or fried, can be topped on toast. The combinations are endless.

For my Fancy Toast spread, pictured in the photo above, I whipped up the following: leftover arugula pesto with some lemon zest; canned sardines with harissa; ricotta cheese with grated nutmeg, lemon zest and olive oil; radishes with butter and coarse salt; and tahini sauce with cherry tomatoes and parsley.

One of my favorite tricks in the Fancy Toast book is to immediately rub each newly stiff piece of toast with a whole clove of garlic on both sides. The garlic rubdown lends tons of flavor with just a few seconds of your time.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Generally speaking, I think toppings are most successful when "glued" with some kind of culinary adhesive, such as a smidge of butter, cream cheese, mayonnaise, pesto, tapenade. You get the idea.

I invite you to go wild and get creative. After all, it could be the most fun we all have for a while. So here’s a toast to Toast! And please, send photos of your creations – we’d love to see them.

Related articles