Stay-Put Cooking is a frequent kitchen dispatch while you're stuck at home social distancing. Check out the archive for more tips and tricks.

"Spring can really hang you up the most," crooned the late jazz diva Ella Fitzgerald. (I wonder what she would say about spring in quarantine?) But spring is also the best time of year to experience an egg. The hens are loving the extended daylight and they reward us with their happiness with yolks that look like the sun and are luxurious on the tongue.

A good way to get your spring egg on is making a mash of hard-cooked eggs (aka egg salad). Eggier still is to whip up your very own mayonnaise, which takes all of two minutes to make. Seriously.

I’ve heard reports from friends that prepared mayo in those giant jars has been disappearing from grocery store shelves, so there’s no time like the quarantine present to learn the DIY method.

I have to confess: I did not come around to egg salad until just a few years ago. But there is something exquisitely simple about mashing a handful of hard-cooked eggs into a savory spread for toast or all by its lonesome. I realize this is just one way to make egg salad; this just happens to be the way that makes me smile wide, especially now.

Kim O'Donnel's Egg Salad

Ingredients:

8 hard-cooked eggs, peeled (go here for how-to details)

½ cup mayonnaise (DIY details follow)

1 teaspoon Dijon or strong mustard of your choice

¼ cup chopped chives, dill or parsley

Salt and black pepper as needed

Directions:

Slice the eggs into halves or quarters and place in a medium bowl. With a fork, mash the eggs until desired texture. Stir in the mayonnaise and mustard until well mixed. Stir in the herbs. Taste for salt and pepper, adding as needed.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Serve on toast or on your favorite lettuce. Keeps for 2 days in the refrigerator.

Ingredients: DIY Mayonnaise

Makes about 1 cup

1 large egg, at room temperature

1 tablespoon lemon juice from ½ lemon

1 teaspoon Dijon or strong mustard of your choice

Heaping ¼ teaspoon salt

1 cup neutral oil

Optional: 1 teaspoon finely chopped rosemary, tarragon or dill



Directions:

Place the egg, lemon juice, mustard and salt in a stand blender or food processor until the mixture is frothy and pale yellow, about 30 seconds. With the motor running, drizzle in the oil very slowly (through the feed cap or feed tube) for about 1 minute. The sauce should be thick and creamy but not stiff. Transfer to a bowl. Stir in the fresh herbs, if using. Keeps for about 1 week in an airtight container in the refrigerator.