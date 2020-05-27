Stay-Put Cooking is a daily kitchen dispatch while you're stuck at home social distancing. Check out the archive for more tips and tricks.

It’s iced coffee season. (Yay!) But most coffee shops are still shut down while pandemic restrictions remain in place. (Boo!)

If you’ve missed a) bellying up to the counter of your favorite coffee shop and b) are hankering big time for an iced coffee, there is a way out of this caffeinated conundrum: Make your own cold brew concentrate.

Cold brew means that the coffee is steeped in cold, rather than hot, water. As a result, the naturally occurring oils and acids in the coffee do not completely dissolve, making cold brew less acidic, and some would argue, more full-bodied, akin to drinking chocolate.

There’s the math to consider, too: For the cost of a half-pound of coffee, you get 20 ¼-cup servings of concentrate. The savings is difficult to ignore. (The average price of one iced coffee at your favorite coffee shop: $3.)

A few things to keep in mind:

You can grind your own coffee beans or use the pre-ground stuff; the only thing to avoid is finely ground coffee. For store-bought, I like the Café du Monde brand, flavored with chicory.

Use filtered water, if possible. That's what your favorite coffee shop does and you'll notice a difference if your tap water has a distinctive "flavor."

Keep concentrate in an airtight container, as the oils will dissipate over time.

Adjust the strength of your iced coffee as you like; feel free to dilute with water or more ice.

Cold Brew Concentrate

Makes about 5 cups; or 20 ¼-cup servings

Ingredients:

8 ounces (1/2 pound) whole beans, ground on medium-coarse setting or 2 ½ cups pre-ground coffee

6 cups cold water

Directions:

Place coffee and water in a large bowl and stir until mixed. Cover and let steep overnight, 8 to 12 hours. Strain through a fine-meshed sieve or cheesecloth. (A standard paper coffee filter is not porous enough.)

Pour concentrate into a storage pitcher or large jar and refrigerate. Keeps well for about 10 days.

Cold-Brew Iced Coffee

Pour ¼ cup cold brew concentrate into a 12 to 16-ounce glass. Add 4 to 6 ice cubes or ¼ cup cold water, depending on preferred strength. Drink black, or with milk or sweetener of choice.