In the late ’90s and early aughts, I spent a chunk of time flying back and forth to Barbados and Grenada. Although the boyfriends turned out to be duds, I began a love affair with a force that proved far more reliable and enduring — the food and the drink.

It was on these two islands, a stone’s throw from Trinidad, where I got schooled in the foodways of the eastern Caribbean, where African flavors, techniques and influences collide with south Asian ones, plus Amerindian, Chinese, Latin American and European. It’s where I had so many firsts, from breadfruit cou-cou and pickled souse to chadon beni (AKA the herb known as culantro) and chickpea “doubles” from the petrol station.

Imagine a Sheetz in miniature, with someone from “around the way” or in the back room, minding a pot of curried chickpeas (known as “channa”) while doing double duty at the cash register. Slicked in a curried gravy, the channa was either sandwiched between two pieces of fried dough known as bara, or sometimes tucked into a double layer of roti. Typically wrapped in waxed paper, these tidy parcels are best eaten immediately to let the spice-driven heat work its way through your bloodstream, reminding you that it’s a good day to be alive. (I usually polished mine off while standing in the parking lot.)

Many years later, while writing my first cookbook, I got nostalgic for island gas station fare and came up with my own spin on a channa wrap. The operative word here is “spin,” as it’s a recipe that I have edited over time, and one that you should, too. Take heat level, for example. On a spicy scale, this recipe is 3 stars out of 5. You can tone it down by omitting the cayenne and the fresh chile pepper. You can also reduce the amount of curry powder, but I do recommend a minimum of 1 ½ tablespoons.

No tomato puree in the house? No problem. Substitute a few tablespoons of tomato paste (or omit completely.) You’ve chopped an onion and have fallen short of the suggested 1 ½ cups; don’t worry, be happy. If you have the time, cook dried chickpeas, but if not, use a few cans.

As is the case with many curries and stews, much of the work in this recipe is in the prep. Do all chopping and measuring before beginning to cook.

WEST INDIAN-STYLE CHANNA

Excerpted from “The Meat Lover’s Meatless Cookbook” by Kim O'Donnel.

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons neutral oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped (about 1 ½ cups)

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 (2-by-1-inch) hunk fresh ginger, peeled and minced

1/2 fresh chile pepper of choice, seeded and diced (optional)

2 tablespoons curry powder of choice

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne (optional)

2 15-ounce cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed, or 3 cups cooked

2 medium potatoes (about 8 ounces), peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes

1/2 cup tomato puree or 2 tablespoons tomato paste (optional)

Optional add-ons: diced cucumber, sliced cherry tomatoes, finely chopped pineapple or diced mango

Chopped fresh cilantro leaves, for garnish (optional)

Directions:

1. In a deep skillet or heavy-bottomed pot, heat the oil over medium heat.

2. Add the onions and cook until slightly softened, stirring frequently, about 6 minutes. Add the garlic, ginger and chile pepper (if using) and cook for about 2 minutes, stirring regularly to keep from sticking. Add the spices and salt; the mixture will be pasty.

3. Add the chickpeas and cubed potato, plus enough water or cooking liquid to barely cover (about 3 cups). If using tomato puree, add it now.

4. Bring to a boil, then lower the heat and cook at a gentle simmer until thickened and somewhat reduced, about 45 minutes. Check for potato doneness; they should be fork tender. You're looking for very soft chickpeas with a thick gravy, not a soup.

5. Serve with your favorite flatbread — naan, roti, paratha, pita, tortillas — or over rice. Or make a wrap (see details in sidebar).